Recently, Yue Yunpeng’s sister Yue Yaning posted a photo of herself and Shen Teng on social platforms. In the photo, the two are holding badminton rackets and wearing casual clothes, and Shen Teng is wearing a full set of sportswear, looking very energetic. Shen Teng also put his arms around Yue Yaning’s shoulders lightly, which seemed to have a good relationship.

Sister Yue Yunpeng’s facial features look very similar to her younger brother’s. Shen Teng in the photo looks a little thin. It should be that she has achieved good weight loss recently, and her overall mental outlook is more energetic.

In the third perspective of the photo of the two of them, Shen Teng bent down slightly in order to cooperate with Yue Yaning and put his hands on his waist, very gentlemanly.

Recently, Shen Teng appeared slightly thin at the event scene, but some netizens pointed out that “like Xu Zheng with hair”.

