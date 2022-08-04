Home Entertainment Sister Yue Yunpeng took a photo with Shen Teng and the two seemed to have a good relationship jqknews
Entertainment

Sister Yue Yunpeng took a photo with Shen Teng and the two seemed to have a good relationship jqknews

by admin

Recently, Yue Yunpeng’s sister Yue Yaning posted a photo of herself and Shen Teng on social platforms. In the photo, the two are holding badminton rackets and wearing casual clothes, and Shen Teng is wearing a full set of sportswear, looking very energetic. Shen Teng also put his arms around Yue Yaning’s shoulders lightly, which seemed to have a good relationship.

Sister Yue Yunpeng’s facial features look very similar to her younger brother’s. Shen Teng in the photo looks a little thin. It should be that she has achieved good weight loss recently, and her overall mental outlook is more energetic.

In the third perspective of the photo of the two of them, Shen Teng bent down slightly in order to cooperate with Yue Yaning and put his hands on his waist, very gentlemanly.

Recently, Shen Teng appeared slightly thin at the event scene, but some netizens pointed out that “like Xu Zheng with hair”.

Original title: Sister Yue Yunpeng took a photo with Shen Teng and they were very energetic with a racket in their hands

Responsible editor: Li Xiaoling

See also  When will Girls' Generation return to Kim Taeyeon, reveal the latest news about the group's complete body jqknews

You may also like

Years are killing pigs but still lost to...

Chen Xiao and Zhao Liying broke up because...

Sing me or Diva: Marilyn forever

“Predator Prey” IGN 8 points: Killing unabated heroine...

Westbound Three Kingdoms Wisdom and Six Paths! “Youth...

“Shendu Bad Detective” Android version is online today

In three days of training, you can complete...

How New Mainstream Video Approaches and Influences Youth

Wukong and Tianzhong against the dark soul “Journey...

Being so old and doing things like this!...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy