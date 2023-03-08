A pair of sisters bear the joys and sorrows of each other’s growth; a family watches the changes in life; a city witnesses the leaps and bounds of the times; It is jointly produced by CCTV, Beijing Youth Hello Culture Media Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Straw Bear Film Co., Ltd., and Beijing Perfect World Film and Television Co., Ltd. Wan Fang is the literary director, Su Peng is the chief screenwriter, Liu Yizhi is the director, and Liang Zhenhua and Liu Xiaofeng are the chief executives. Produced by Gao Hansong and He Mai, starring Mao Xiaotong, Zhang Li, Li Zefeng, special starring Wang Ziyi, friendly starring Zhang Kaili and Sun Song, realism starring Jin Jia, Yu Jinze, Ning Xin, Bloomberg, etc. The theme drama “All Wishes Come True” is a key support project of the Beijing Radio and Television Bureau. The file is officially finalized today, and it will be broadcast on CCTV-8’s golden spot starting from March 9th, with two episodes broadcast every day. Heart-warming preview interprets the true meaning of life “All wishes come true” reveals the background of healing “Wish Everything Comes True” tells the story of Sun Xin and Sun Xiang, two sisters with very different personalities, who are loyal to their hearts in free struggle and plain stability, and still pursue a better life after going through ups and downs. Life is “like the years are long, like the flowers are gorgeous”. In the latest trailer, the daily life in the hutong old street, the endless traffic flow under the neon lights of the city, the story is laid out in a series of interlaced scenes, which also foreshadows the life and emotional experience of people in the process of urbanization. transformation and impact. Sister Sun Xin (played by Zhang Li) is a modern woman who is dedicated to “success” as her goal. The stumbling block of reality also makes her fall into frustration and confusion from time to time… As a group portrait play, the characters with different personalities surrounding the two sisters add a lot to the whole play. Although Chu Xiaoyu, played by Li Zefeng, is quick-witted and not steady enough, he has gradually matured through various tests in life and knows to “walk slowly one step at a time”; Yu Fei, played by Wang Ziyi, is full of idealism, righteousness and heroism, and has gone through various life changes. Afterwards, self-growth was realized; Sun Song and Zhang Kaili respectively played the roles of Sun Jian and Li Huilan, the parents of the two sisters in the play. It is worth mentioning that this drama is also the first time Zhang Kaili and Sun Song, the “first-generation screen CP”, have joined hands again after more than 30 years after “Desire”. See also Tod's stronger in China thanks to Tmall To “real life” not “fake cure” Literary and artistic works should have “blank space and poetic flavor” A good work is inseparable from “people”, and the characters always bear the traces of the times. If you write the “people” correctly, you will write the right times. “All wishes come true” is a true portrayal of ordinary people’s life in the new era, and everyone can see their own shadow on the screen. The whole play is based on the typical images of the two sisters, Sun Xin and Sun Xiang. Starting from the details of life, it uses ordinary trivial things and substantial daily fragments to portray the details of a generation in the process of urbanization, revealing the meticulous and rich happiness. As the producer Liang Zhenhua said, “The blank space and poetic expression in literary and artistic works can play a role in soothing the body and mind.” “I hope this drama can show the changes of time and years, and also reflect a warm atmosphere.” As director Liu Yizhi said, there are sisters whose blood is thicker than water and still water runs deep in “All Wishes Come True” Family love, there is also the love of parents who have gone through thousands of sails, the tranquility and far-reaching, and the pursuit of dreams and growth of young people in the changing times. Through the joys and sorrows of ordinary families, it shows the conflict and collision of the values ​​of two generations in the ups and downs of life, the stumbles of young people on the road to growth, and the ups and downs of an ordinary family, reflecting a colorful world and conveying life at all times. The warmth and optimism in it.

Heart-warming preview interprets the true meaning of life

“All wishes come true” reveals the background of healing

“Wish Everything Comes True” tells the story of Sun Xin and Sun Xiang, two sisters with very different personalities, who are loyal to their hearts in free struggle and plain stability, and still pursue a better life after going through ups and downs. Life is “like the years are long, like the flowers are gorgeous”. In the latest trailer, the daily life in the hutong old street, the endless traffic flow under the neon lights of the city, the story is laid out in a series of interlaced scenes, which also foreshadows the life and emotional experience of people in the process of urbanization. transformation and impact. Sister Sun Xin (played by Zhang Li) is a modern woman who is dedicated to “success” as her goal. The stumbling block of reality also makes her fall into frustration and confusion from time to time…

As a group portrait play, the characters with different personalities surrounding the two sisters add a lot to the whole play. Although Chu Xiaoyu, played by Li Zefeng, is quick-witted and not steady enough, he has gradually matured through various tests in life and knows to "walk slowly one step at a time"; Yu Fei, played by Wang Ziyi, is full of idealism, righteousness and heroism, and has gone through various life changes. Afterwards, self-growth was realized; Sun Song and Zhang Kaili respectively played the roles of Sun Jian and Li Huilan, the parents of the two sisters in the play. It is worth mentioning that this drama is also the first time Zhang Kaili and Sun Song, the "first-generation screen CP", have joined hands again after more than 30 years after "Desire".

To “real life” not “fake cure”

Literary and artistic works should have “blank space and poetic flavor”

A good work is inseparable from “people”, and the characters always bear the traces of the times. If you write the “people” correctly, you will write the right times. “All wishes come true” is a true portrayal of ordinary people’s life in the new era, and everyone can see their own shadow on the screen. The whole play is based on the typical images of the two sisters, Sun Xin and Sun Xiang. Starting from the details of life, it uses ordinary trivial things and substantial daily fragments to portray the details of a generation in the process of urbanization, revealing the meticulous and rich happiness. As the producer Liang Zhenhua said, “The blank space and poetic expression in literary and artistic works can play a role in soothing the body and mind.”

“I hope this drama can show the changes of time and years, and also reflect a warm atmosphere.” As director Liu Yizhi said, there are sisters whose blood is thicker than water and still water runs deep in “All Wishes Come True” Family love, there is also the love of parents who have gone through thousands of sails, the tranquility and far-reaching, and the pursuit of dreams and growth of young people in the changing times. Through the joys and sorrows of ordinary families, it shows the conflict and collision of the values ​​of two generations in the ups and downs of life, the stumbles of young people on the road to growth, and the ups and downs of an ordinary family, reflecting a colorful world and conveying life at all times. The warmth and optimism in it.