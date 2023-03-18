The death of Agostina Jalabert, which occurred on February 18 in Playa del Carmen, generates anxiety regarding the progress of the judicial investigation.

As reported by the news sites Net News, The Jalabert family continues to monitor any legal developments and they continue to wait for Juan Manuel Reverter, the main defendant for the alleged femicide, to appear.

Agostina’s sister, Candela Jalabert, wrote a message on her Instagram account in which she stated: “Almost a month has passed and Juan Manuel Reverter is still hiding.”

In the same order, he noted: «The last time I saw him was after finding my sister dead in the bathroom of the room where he supposedly slept. He continues without showing his face, while my family and I have to continue missing and fighting for Agostina, so that justice is done.

“You will never be at peace again Juan Manuel, we will never forget your face as a murderer, abuser and torturer,” he closed.

