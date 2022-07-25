The third season of the variety show “Riding the Wind and Waves” (hereinafter referred to as “Waves 3”) is about to usher in the final sprint. The five public competition groups have been announced, and the finals are on the way. On this stage of blooming flowers, there is a group of “treasure sisters”. Their popularity may not be the highest, but with their free and easy and rich personalities, fairly capable business skills, and unique and wonderful lives, “her power” blooms. “The different brilliance, breaking through the single sample of women, can be called “the most surprising blind box this summer”.

Whether it is Liu Lian who has stepped off the stage of “The Wave 3” but has become the favorite “slash youth” of many girls, or Qi Xi, an actor who has overcome difficulties and entered Wugong all the way, the treasure sisters do not set limits on themselves, do not easily admit defeat, and do not Afraid of the wind and waves, with their earnest and sassy love of life, they released the undefined beauty to their heart’s content, and infected many netizens.

The slash youth broke the circle, “Growing up into the look that I envy when I was a child”

She graduated from Peking University School of Archaeology, Culture and Museology, and later became the creative director of a well-known 4A advertising company. During her undergraduate period, she formed a jazz group Mr.Miss with senior Du Kai, and her first album won the Golden Melody Award for Best Singing Group. 3″ to the latest “What to do? “Talk Show Special”, she can do it with ease… Liu Lian, who is dubbed “the master of time management” by netizens, is an uncompromising super slash youth, exuding a unique intellectual beauty, in bands, advertising ideas, talk shows, etc. Many fields have broken the circle, and they are always digging their own N possibilities.

From the jazz performance “I drank two more glasses at your wedding” on the first stage, to the challenge of the cheongsam national style dance of “Beauty”, Liu Lian created a blurred and modern dramatic temperament. But when she stepped off the stage and put on professional attire, she turned into a neat and capable urban beauty, writing proposals and making PPT, showing the efficient and rational working people. Compared with those older sisters who have long been famous in the show, Liu Lian may be the “semi-amateur” closest to ordinary girls, but she bluntly said “I have grown into the look I envy when I was a child.” This confidence and calmness have created her double-faced and even multi-faceted life, which has touched many young people who are trying to find bright spots in various fields.

Liu Lian also has a magical “carrying goods” physique – through her, many netizens have come to know the kazoo as a musical instrument. In the show, “the flute never leaves the hand”, she successfully brought the kazoo out of her own hands. Even the unique makeup look that uses blush as eye shadow has become a fake makeup that fashion bloggers talk about. The smudge transitions to the blush at the moment, creating a slightly broken feeling, pitiful and rebellious. Strong, full of personality.

“I used to be afraid of getting old. I always felt that when I was 30 years old, my deadline was approaching, and my creativity would decline. When I saw words like ‘Jiang Lang’s talents are exhausted’, I would feel nervous. But at this stage, I have found that I can control my life. I might not be able to make some music that I admired in the past, but now I can, as long as I think of it, I can write it.” Liu Lianzeng said in an interview that although he has not yet reached the moment of complete freedom, he will still make some music for him. Anxiety about worldly issues, but “feels I’m living a better life than I was 20”.

Just on the stage of “The Wave 3”, Liu Lian simultaneously demonstrated a variety of abilities such as songwriting, singing ability, planning ability, as well as the teamwork ability accumulated in the workplace for a long time. Liu Lian has a clear plan and goals for what kind of stage effect he wants to present, what kind of partner he needs, and how to win such talents. It’s not difficult to understand. In the show, she and Kaiqi Xue once designed and sung “The Dreamer”, which can directly pull people into the dream space. The emotions of longing, reluctance, entanglement and infatuation have a strong sense of atmosphere. Some netizens sighed and learned a truth from Liu Lian – “You might as well try and experience more while you are young, refresh your width, and accumulate the depth of life.”

Not afraid to declare “I want to win”, but also have the courage to settle down as a “flow insulator”

Dressed in a red dress, she appeared barefoot, held a rose in her mouth, turned into a gypsy girl, enchanting and implied a bit of strength… Qi Xi stunned the audience with a “Vertical Band” dance, which directly filled the atmosphere. Na Ying, the eldest sister who has always done her own way, can’t help but sigh many times: “I admire a great artist, the kind of power that can’t be described in words. When she comes out, she has pulled me to the one she wants. in the story.”

In Qi Xi’s memory, the last time he practiced dancing until his whole body was sweaty and his clothes were soaked, was when he was a dancer at the age of seventeen or eighteen. In the middle of nearly 20 years, he gave up dancing and turned to comedy film and television performances. Some netizens commented: On the stage of “The Wave 3”, although Qi Xi is not the most dazzling, her presence is particularly eye-catching. A hot dance, eyes full of “I want to win” fiery. It is strange that such an actress who seems to be undisguised in her desire is not objectionable.

Perhaps it was the blessing of her past experience. When Qi Xi bluntly said on the stage of “The Wave 3” that she wanted to “challenge the unknown”, the audience seemed to be able to see the tenacity that belongs to “30+ women” in her. Qi Xi also conquered the audience and peers with her smooth dance steps, and praised her for her unique sense of story.

This sense of story has long been traced – after graduating from the Chinese Opera Directing Department, Qi Xi was selected by Meng Jinghui at a glance and became the heroine in “Rhino in Love” Mingming. Obviously sincere, enthusiastic, strong desire, sharp edges and corners. Bole Meng Jinghui described Qi Xi: “She is never sloppy, never self-indulgent, like a clear arrow, sweet, refreshing, and powerful.”

Not afraid to declare “I want to win”, but also have the courage to settle down as a “traffic insulator”. As a young generation actor, Qi Xi seems to have not taken over any well-known IP, has never played human design marketing, and has hardly been on the hot search. Mystery”, “Everything Grows” and “A Long Day” and other art films and dramas, he has polished and cultivated his acting skills little by little.

She dares to face the camera truthfully, even if she doesn’t wear makeup, it doesn’t matter if she is beautiful or ugly. Some film critics believe that she is “bright and candid like light, and she tells you everything about the character honestly with her body.” A mother who lost her job and went to France to seek job opportunities, went to a female worker in “Long Time” to give birth to a child for her master who had a crush on her for many years and left her hometown; and in “I Hear Her Say” she played a haggard woman who was tortured by appearance anxiety. Hiding in the bathtub and crying and confessing… Looking through Qi Xi’s film and television resume, there are very few “big heroines” who have been hanging all the way. On the contrary, most of her characters have tortuous fates, covered with impermanence and unknown background. Hidden in the crowd.

In this regard, Qi Xi once said in an interview that she always wanted to play those “extreme female images” – almost supernaturally powerful, paranoid, or vulnerable, their behaviors have complex motives, and “the soul hides countless secrets” . (Text/Reporter Xu Yang)

