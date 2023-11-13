Home » Six Days of Calm – My Little, Safe Place – Album Review
Entertainment

Six Days of Calm – My Little, Safe Place – Album Review

by admin
Six Days of Calm – My Little, Safe Place – Album Review

Six Days of Calm – My Little, Safe Place
Origin: Germany
Release: 03.11.2023
Label: Midsummer Records
Duration: 48:32
Genre: Cinematic Post-Rock / Ambient / Post Rock / Instrumental

Photo Credit: Tony Wehnert

Who doesn’t like to travel to vast worlds, listen to the right music and think that life can be so weightless?

That’s exactly what happened to me when I made my debut The Ocean´s Lullaby von Marc Fischers Post Rock Solo Project Six Days of Calm heard, or rather enjoyed. It was my album of the year three years ago and still has a permanent place in my musical heart. My question was, when will there be something new from Marc? Now it is time! Is My Little, Safe Place ready to conquer me again?

Already the opener Distance ensures great head cinema moments. Light piano sounds are accompanied by electrifying tones and the song slowly builds into a big, epic riff hurricane a la Mono on. A tangible atmosphere is created here that triggers endorphins in the body and leaves you happy. It’s unbelievable what music can do to you. The next track New Beginning shows how versatile the project has become. A simple melody on the synth is enough, which runs like a common thread through the song and is gently accompanied by string, trombone and cello sounds.

The album sets off the cinematic journey with the powerful guitar epic Transition continues, which soulfully combines power and melody. What meaning each song has for Marc remains open, but that is exactly what is special about his music. Everyone can use it as a template for their own experiences. This time it is not a purely instrumental album. On Sorrow HERE is the lovely voice of circle&wind listen. The song is not an outsider, but rather fits into the spherical concept of the album.

See also  [星闻]NCT DREAM's first official album "Hot Sauce" swept Korea and Japan May album chart 1st_Records

For the crystal-clear production, the Würzburger was back in the hallowed halls of his local friend Nikita Kamprad, The path of freedom. Somehow I have the feeling that both bands, both The path of freedomas well as Six Days of Calm benefit from their cooperation. Already at Noctvrn, DWEF’s last album, had a lot of cinematic post rock elements present. That’s why I was able to Uncertainty HERE Moments and influences from the band Nikitas hear. Nevertheless, of course it remains Six Days of Calm Album!

Conclusion
My Little, Safe Place is another fantastic post-rock album and encompasses all the strengths of Six Days of Calm. Marc Fischer hasn’t rested on its laurels and expanded its sound palette with new influences. Briefly described, it is an album to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and reset your mind. Fantastically beautiful and one 9 / 10 wert.

Line Up
Marc Fischer – All instruments

Tracklist
01. Distance
02. New Beginning
03. Transitition
04. Awakening
05. Sorrow (ft. circle&wind)
06. Uncertainty
07. Reconciliation

Links
Facebook Six Days of Calm

Also on Soundmagnet.eu
Album Review – Six Days Of Calm – The Ocean´s Lullaby
Column – Under Cover – Sunday Thoughts
Video Interview – Six Days Of Calm – Asked by Marc Fischer

Cool article? Join the discussion on Facebook!

You may also like

I went to a hot spring with my...

They made my week

Kristen Stewart Calls for Normalizing Non-Normative Sexuality in...

The piano, king of musical instruments

Days spent standing in the kitchen being watched...

“Hors du temps”, the lockdown according to Olivier...

Bring your own light

The Legal Battle between Michael Corleone and Sofia...

So today we live in the era of...

The first half ends with an advantage for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy