Six Days of Calm – My Little, Safe Place – Album Review

Six Days of Calm – My Little, Safe Place

Origin: Germany

Release: 03.11.2023

Label: Midsummer Records

Duration: 48:32

Genre: Cinematic Post-Rock / Ambient / Post Rock / Instrumental

Photo Credit: Tony Wehnert

Who doesn’t like to travel to vast worlds, listen to the right music and think that life can be so weightless?

That’s exactly what happened to me when I made my debut The Ocean´s Lullaby von Marc Fischers Post Rock Solo Project Six Days of Calm heard, or rather enjoyed. It was my album of the year three years ago and still has a permanent place in my musical heart. My question was, when will there be something new from Marc? Now it is time! Is My Little, Safe Place ready to conquer me again?

Already the opener Distance ensures great head cinema moments. Light piano sounds are accompanied by electrifying tones and the song slowly builds into a big, epic riff hurricane a la Mono on. A tangible atmosphere is created here that triggers endorphins in the body and leaves you happy. It’s unbelievable what music can do to you. The next track New Beginning shows how versatile the project has become. A simple melody on the synth is enough, which runs like a common thread through the song and is gently accompanied by string, trombone and cello sounds.

The album sets off the cinematic journey with the powerful guitar epic Transition continues, which soulfully combines power and melody. What meaning each song has for Marc remains open, but that is exactly what is special about his music. Everyone can use it as a template for their own experiences. This time it is not a purely instrumental album. On Sorrow HERE is the lovely voice of circle&wind listen. The song is not an outsider, but rather fits into the spherical concept of the album.

For the crystal-clear production, the Würzburger was back in the hallowed halls of his local friend Nikita Kamprad, The path of freedom. Somehow I have the feeling that both bands, both The path of freedomas well as Six Days of Calm benefit from their cooperation. Already at Noctvrn, DWEF’s last album, had a lot of cinematic post rock elements present. That’s why I was able to Uncertainty HERE Moments and influences from the band Nikitas hear. Nevertheless, of course it remains Six Days of Calm Album!

Conclusion

My Little, Safe Place is another fantastic post-rock album and encompasses all the strengths of Six Days of Calm. Marc Fischer hasn’t rested on its laurels and expanded its sound palette with new influences. Briefly described, it is an album to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and reset your mind. Fantastically beautiful and one 9 / 10 wert.

Line Up

Marc Fischer – All instruments

Tracklist

01. Distance

02. New Beginning

03. Transitition

04. Awakening

05. Sorrow (ft. circle&wind)

06. Uncertainty

07. Reconciliation

Links

Facebook Six Days of Calm

Also on Soundmagnet.eu

Album Review – Six Days Of Calm – The Ocean´s Lullaby

Column – Under Cover – Sunday Thoughts

Video Interview – Six Days Of Calm – Asked by Marc Fischer

Cool article? Join the discussion on Facebook!

Share this: Facebook

X

