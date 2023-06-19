Six dead after armed attack in southern Guayaquil

QUITO (AP) — An armed attack in a populous neighborhood in southern Guayaquil left six dead and the same number injured, a fact that Ecuadorian authorities attributed to disputes between criminal gangs.

The police said in a statement on Monday that the attack took place around midnight on Sunday when a group of people were fighting in one of the streets of the El Guasmo neighborhood, where a vehicle with four people on board arrived and opened fire. .

He indicated that criminal organizations are active in that area that dispute drug distribution territories. Among the victims of the attack are citizens with criminal records and drug trafficking, adds the police report.

At the site, the investigating agents found more than a hundred signs of short and high-caliber firearms.

The port city of Guayaquil and its neighbors Durán and Samborondón are among the most violent in the country due to the action of criminal organizations dedicated to drug trafficking, kidnapping and extortion, and where 1,020 violent murders have been registered so far this year, of according to police information.

Two weeks ago in the south of Guayaquil there was a bullet attack that left five dead; on April 30, another attack caused 10 fatalities, while at the beginning of the same month in the port city of Esmeraldas, 182 kilometers northwest of Quito, another nine people were killed by an armed group in an artisanal port.

The port of Guayaquil, 270 kilometers southwest of the capital, is one of the shipment sites for large amounts of drugs, especially cocaine, to markets in the United States and Europe, according to authorities.