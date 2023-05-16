Elevated blood pressure is more frequent than is believed and if periodic checks of blood pressure values ​​are not carried out, it is very difficult to detect it. Its presence increases the possibility of presenting coronary disease, acute myocardial infarction, renal complications or a stroke significantly.

Blood pressure is the force that blood exerts against the walls of blood vessels. It is measured in millimeters of mercury (mm Hg) and is expressed as 2 numbers, such as 110/70 mm Hg. Blood pressure, for most people, should be below 140/90 mmHg.

Six tips to prevent hypertension, a condition that most do not know they have

Maintain an adequate weight. Eat healthy. Do physical activity. Avoid excess alcohol and tobacco. Constantly measure blood pressure. Reduce stress.

Hypertension, a silent enemy

A survey carried out by the Argentine Society of Arterial Hypertension (SAHA) warns that the majority of the population does not know if they have high blood pressure. A cumulative analysis of SAHA’s Know and Control Your Blood Pressure campaigns carried out between 2017 and 2021 showed that 59% of the people interviewed were hypertensive and, among them, 50% did not have their hypertension under control.

“Arterial hypertension is considered a multifactorial condition, since its origin and development are influenced by a wide variety of determinants. Among these, we can mention the genetic load, that is, family history; age, since it is associated with a higher prevalence of hypertension; being overweight and obese, which increase insulin resistance and hormone production; alcohol consumption, which can cause vascular dysfunction; smoking, which causes hardening of the arteries and decreased blood flow, and prolonged use of certain medications, such as corticosteroids and nasal decongestants,” explained cardiologist Raúl A. Vargas (MP 5086), from the Boreal Health medical coverage.

To take care of hypertension, it is necessary to control cardiovascular risk factors, avoid smoking, increase physical activity, reduce salt intake and intake of trans fats. Paola Caro, Medical Director of Vital added that the main actors in prevention are primary care centers, since they constitute the first link in the chain of detection of the disease in patients who are unaware that they have it.

Analía Aquieri, a doctor at the Arterial Hypertension Laboratory of the Hospital de Clínicas de la UBA, warned that in 9 out of 10 cases there is not a single causative agent, but that renal, endocrine and vascular mechanisms, among others, may be involved, all on the basis of genetic predisposition of the person. This is known as primary hypertension and differs from secondary hypertension because the latter is the result of a certain condition.

In Argentina, it affects more than a third of the population.

Every May 17th is commemorated the world hypertension day in pursuit of promoting awareness and joining efforts for the prevention, diagnosis and control of the main risk factor when suffering from cardiovascular diseases, such as acute myocardial infarction or cerebrovascular accidents (CVA).

According to data from the Argentine Society of Cardiology (SAC), the current prevalence of arterial hypertension (AHT) in Argentina is 36.3%, being significantly higher in men (43.67%) than in women (30.39%).

38.8% of hypertensives (almost 4 out of 10) are unaware of their disease, this ignorance being significantly higher in men (47.1%) than in women (29.3%), and mainly in young people.

55.5% of hypertensives are treated pharmacologically. 24.2% of all hypertensive patients (known and unknown) have controlled blood pressure, significantly more women (33.0%) than men (16.6%).

50.4% of hypertensive patients comply with treatment and good compliance was associated with a higher degree of control.

