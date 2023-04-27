size? x adidas Originals Mexicana Mexican Festival “Cinco de Mayo” Joint Shoes Officially Debut

The British sneaker brand size? This time, together with adidas Originals, draws inspiration from the important Mexican festival “Cinco de Mayo” (May 5th), and launches an exclusive joint name on Mexicana, the first year of the 3-Stripes that originally began in the 1968 Mexico Olympic Games. modeling.

This time, purple and red suede are used to create the base of the upper, with green and fluorescent yellow heel details, and side gold font logo embellishment, echoing the lively streets of Mexico during the celebration through bold and bright colors, and finally equipped with caramel color glue The outsole completes the retro texture, and the Mexican continent pattern on the inner insole is also a highlight of this cooperation.

adidas Originals Archive Mexicana “Cinco de Mayo” provides men’s and women’s sizes, priced at £90, and will be sold on the size? official website from April 29th to May 4th. Interested readers may wish to learn more about it.