[The Epoch Times, December 16, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ma Weifen) Super Junior (SJ for short) who just started singing in Taiwan, will return with the new Vol.2 album “The Road: Celebration”. The album has a Christmas theme, and in the MV for the title song “Celebrate,” the members sing against a backdrop of Christmas decorations, full of warm messages.

Super Junior is the first group of artists in SM history to release regular 11th albums in July this year. The albums are divided into Vol.1 and Vol.2. Five months apart, during the busy tour schedule and personal activities, the Vol.2 album ” The Road: Celebration followed. After the album was released, it captured the top spot in the iTunes album charts in 21 countries.

The title song “Celebrate” combines bass and synthesizer sound effects. It is a pop-style song that matches the atmosphere of the year-end festival. lyrics.

The new song MV (click here) also has a cute tidbit. The part where the members exit at the end, in fact, the director has already shouted that it is really a joke among the members, but because the atmosphere of the picture is too beautiful and it fits the style concept, it is included. In the MV.

In addition, the album also contains several emotional songs, including Anti-Christmas carol “Hate Christmas” prepared for singles, love song “Snowman” conveyed through the snowman, cover of predecessor Turbo’s energetic hit song “White Love”, As well as “If only you (Special Track)”, which the sub-unit KRY recorded in 2012 and has not been released yet, has a total of 5 songs.

On the night of the album’s release, Super Junior took time out to commemorate the live broadcast, starting with singing the new song “Celebrate”. The album also revealed that it is expected to be released in January next year.

Eunhyuk was moved and expressed his liking for the atmosphere and concept of the Season song. He wished to have it every year. The members were so scared that they hurriedly smoothed things over and said, “It can be released once every four years, like the World Cup or the Olympics.” In the end, he sang the song “White Love” Finish.

Starting with the special single ‘The Road: Winter for Spring’ released earlier this year, Super Junior will continue their 11th regular album Vol.1 ‘The Road: Keep on Going’ and world tour ‘SUPER SHOW 9: ROAD’. “The Road: Celebration” completed Super Junior’s 11th official album, and it means that the members will spend the end of the 18th year more specially with fans. The journey draws a successful conclusion.

Super Junior also recorded an exclusive video for fans in Taiwan this time. As long as ELF completes the unlocking task, it will be released on Avex’s official Facebook.

Responsible editor: Su Yang