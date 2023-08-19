SKÁLMÖLD – Title track “Ýdalir” incl. Video for album release

Icelandic viking metal masters SKÁLMÖLD unveil album title track ‘Ýdalir’ + performance video. The new studio album “Ýdalir” will be released on August 18, 2023, via Napalm Records.



Just in time for the release of their highly anticipated new album Ýdalir, viking metal icons SKÁLMÖLD release their rousing title track Ýdalir along with a captivating official performance video. Through a collection of awe-inspiring songs guided by the fateful threads of Urður, Verðandi and Skuld, experience a compelling story that blurs the lines between reality and myth on upcoming album Ýdalir, due out on Friday 18 August 2023 via Napalm Records appears.

Immerse yourself in the breathtaking beauty of “Ýdalir”, an oasis amidst lush valleys full of yew trees. A galloping rhythm and melodic riffs dominate the title track, while a battle of growls and screams represents the darkness of Níðhöggur that threatens to shatter its tranquil existence.

After releasing their first album in five years, SKÁLMÖLD have returned with furious performances – such as Wacken Open Air (which even the Icelandic president attended in person) and their upcoming show at Summer Breeze.

Björgvin Sigurðsson on “Ydalir”:

„The third single we present to you from our upcoming album is the title track, ‘ÝDALIR‘. Here we get to know a little about ULLUR and his home in ÝDALIR, and are introduced to the horrors he and his folk must face.

Two things I would like to mention regarding this song are, first, the majority of the song was written by our drummer, Jón Geir. He has written riffs and melodies before, but this is the first time he presents to us what became the backbone of a song. The opening riff and verse are very straight forward and menacing and you can sense the danger ULLUR and his folk are facing. And then comes the melody in the chorus. Such a strong melody which could have easily been written in 1988 and recorded for Seventh Son, if you ask me. Second, we have to talk about the guitar solo. Þráinn is such a monster when it comes to guitar solos and has done some fantastic solos for us in the past. But here he gives us what might be his best guitar solo to date. Good stuff.

So, ÝDALIR is a song that we are very proud to present to you and I can see this song becoming a constant in our live set for years to come. And now we just have to wait a few more days until you can enjoy the album as a whole. It´s gonna be a blast.

Cheers!”

The soothing opener “Ýr” begins with gentle acoustic guitars and organs as the calm before the storm. Catapulted into a dwelling place of the god Ullur, the restless “Ýdalir” lays a solid foundation for ominous and dark growls with its mesmerizing guitar rhythms and galloping drums. Based on Norse mythology, the sister “Skuld” forms a trio of norns who are responsible for deciding the fate of humans. Remarkable clean tenor vocals lead through the mystical mood, which is loosened up by a fast-paced guitar solo and underlined by eerie bass lines. Closing the album, the breathtaking ten-minute track “Ullur” invites the listener on a colorful journey of melodic folk metal. Accompanied by roaring fire, the lyrics conform to some old Norse poetic forms and create a great interplay of oboe and keyboard elements, while the catchy guitar riff builds dramatically with the eerily beautiful harmonies and offers a cinematic, epic ending. With Ýdalir, SKÁLMÖLD presents a mixture of ancient and modernized cultural heritage and combines precious sagas with gripping black metal elements, while folk metal melodies give them an enigmatic touch.

Tracklist:

1 Yr

2 Ydalir

3 Words

4 Ratatou dish

5 Becoming

6 Weather fades

7 Debt

8 Knockdown

9 Any

SCÁLMALD live 2023:

Festival Shows:

18.08.23 DE – Dinkelsbühl / Summer Breeze

22.-24.09.23 NO – Oslo / DE – Kiel / Full Metal Cruise

Iceland Shows:

15.09.23 IS – Reykjavík, University Cinema

16.09.23 IS – Akureyri, Hof

European Tour 2023:

w/ Metsatöll & Atavistia

13.10.23 DK – Copenhagen / Lille Vega

14.10.23 DE – Hamburg / Headcrash

10/15/23 DE – Trier / Mergener Hof

16.10.23 DE – Cologne / Building 9

17.10.23 FR – Paris / Backstage O’Sullivan

18.10.23 CH – Monthey / Red Bridge

19.10.23 CH – Solothurn / Kofmehl Raumbar

20.10.23 FR – Sélestat / Rock Your Brain Festival

21.10.23 DE – Mannheim / MS Connexion

22.10.23 DE – Munich / Backstage

23.10.23 AT – Vienna / Szene

10/24/23 AT – Graz / Explosive

25.10.23 HU – Budapest / Analog Music Hall

26.10.23 SK – Kosice / Collosseum

27.10.23 PL – Bielsko-Biala / Rude Boy

28.10.23 PL – Lublin / Studio

FICTION:

Baldur Ragnarsson – Guitar, vocals

Björgvin Sigurðsson – Lead vocals, guitar

Gunnar Ben – Keyboard, vocals, oboe

Jón Geir Jóhannsson – Drums, vocals

Snæbjörn Ragnarsson – Bass, vocals

Thráinn Árni Baldvinsson – Lead guitar, vocals

