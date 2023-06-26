SKATERS Release ‘Girls Like You’ | Niche Music

New York/Manhattan-based alternative rock band SKATERS has released their new single ‘Girls Like You’ on June 23rd!

SKATERS is a trio of Joshua Hubbard, Michael Ian Cummings and Noah Rubin.

Formed in 2012, they released their major label debut album “Manhattan” in 2014, and although they received high acclaim, they went on hiatus after releasing their 2nd album in 2017. This single is the first new song in six years.

I saw the state of the revival live held at the Bowery Ballroom on the 23rd of this month on Instagram, and it seemed to be pretty good, so I hope you will continue your activities in the future.

