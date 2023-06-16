Sketchbook Quartet – “Kekova” – mica

The SKETCHBOOK QUARTET’s album “Kekova” (release: 15.6.) on the Waschsalon Records label is their third studio album and presents a fascinating interpretation of the fusion of jazz and rock. The quartet consists of Leonhard Skorupa on saxophone, clarinet and composition, Daniel Moser on bass clarinet, Andi Tausch on guitar and Hubert Bründlmayer on drums.

When you first listen to the album, it becomes clear that Sketchbook Quartet has remained true to its artistic originality, which it has already celebrated on its previous albums, and continues to pursue its very own musical path undeterred. The experimental foursome around Leonhard Skorupa creates „Kekova” once again has a refreshingly unconventional sound, one that breaks with the usual musical parameters in an exciting way and once again shows jazz in a slightly different light.

Above all, the way in which the band opens up jazz to other styles – especially to rock – and interprets it stylistically overarching knows how to inspire here. Leonhard Skorupa and his colleagues don’t allow themselves to be restricted in any way in what they do and mentally display a certain punk attitude. It can be heard and felt at every moment that they approach the matter with really great joy and without any blinkered thinking, which also gives the album a casual vibe of carefreeness.

As usual, the four musicians draw on unlimited resources in their pieces when it comes to expression. They present both rhythmically straightforward and very complex passages. They unleash great energy and a decent groove, but also calmer and minimalist tones are struck in a very atmospheric way. They understand perfectly how to convert the many different elements into varied and diverse structures that never sound predictable, but always come up with surprising twists and turns. As a result, the tension in the pieces remains consistently high.

Overall is „Kekova” von Sketchbook Quartet an album that inspires with its unconventional and refreshing approach. The music is full of joy and shows the wide range of sound possibilities that can arise in the interplay of jazz and rock. With its boundless creativity and a pinch of weirdness, the Sketchbook Quartet a sound that stands out from the crowd and tells a truly different story.

Michael Ternai

Sketchbook Quartet live:

17.06. Porgy & Bess, Wien

14.07. Jazz weekend Regensburg, Regenburg (DE)

30.07. Festival of Nice Music, Banská Bystrica (SK)

04.08. Qutreach Festival, Schwaz

