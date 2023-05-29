Ski resorts celebrate the first snowfall

The city of Bariloche began the week dyed white with the intense snowfall that fell during this last long weekend. And Esquel added the second snowfall of the year, since he had a premature snowfall in March, which predicted a magical season for the most visited centers in recent years. The first snowfalls marked that the time to live had arrived the magic of winter

The wait is over in Barilochedeclared according to recent statistics the favorite destination locally and foreign tourism, the most demanded. The city transformed the landscape into a true setting for having fun in the most popular way. Snowflakes they covered the roofs, streets and mountains that surround the charming city.