Designed by SKnote and manufactured by Italian manufacturer RedSound, the guitar/bass effect pedals Sublymia and Sublymia_B are pedals that can replace guitar amplifiers and cabinets, and can be connected to your guitar for direct performance. Built with mainstream effects carefully crafted from several specific devices, this pedal is simple and easy to use. Of course, you can also connect to your own pedal and use only its amp, effects or cabinet.

Notably, Sublymia is the world‘s first pedal that can play Celestion DSR (Dynamic Speaker Response), an exclusive format that goes far beyond the effects of static IR. In addition, you can load your own IR into the pedal, which can be transformed into more interesting and realistic models.

Sublymia_B is a bass-specific version of this pedal, tailored for a specific target frequency. Premade frequency ranges and effects are also custom made. From subtle saturation, studio compressors to creative effects.

SKnote official website: https://www.sknoteaudio.com/