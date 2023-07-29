SKULL & CROSSBONES – Info on the debut of the former STORMWITCH gentlemen

SKULL & CROSSBONES, the new heavy metal formation feat. former STORMWITCH members, has released a new song from their upcoming debut “Sungazer”!

The band’s first studio album will be released on September 8th, 2023 via Massacre Records as CD Digipak, Ltd. Vinyl LP and digital formats, pre-orders are possible HERE!

As the band tells us, the song goes: „about the occult, pagan nature religions. The attentive view of the beauty of nature should be sharpened, but viewed from a dark angle. You should leave a legacy that you should be proud of yourself. Inspired by The Witches’ Almanac. Nature’s Legacy is a classic, driving metal song with a short, calmer and hypnotic in-between section, which ends in a power metal solo.”

With SKULL & CROSSBONES, the four former Stormwitch members Volker Schmietow, Tobi Kipp, Jürgen “Wanschi” Wannenwetsch and Marc Oppold are completed by their singer Tobi Hübner and continue where they left off: fully committed to traditional heavy metal to prescribe!

Sungazer was mixed and mastered by Marc Ayerle at KlangManufaktu, the cover artwork was penned by Michael Vetter. Heavy metal fans of the old school should definitely grab this one!

„Sungazer“ Tracklist:

1. Midnight Fyre

2. Sungazer

3. Manhunter

4. The Invisible Man

5. Tyrant’s Rule

6. Nature’s Legacy

7. Inner Self

8. Live Your Dreams

9. The Drowned

10. The Traveller

SKULL & CROSSBONES Live:

09/09/2023 DE Bisingen – For Free & Outside Zollernalb

09/16/2023 DE Gerstetten – slip

12/09/2023 DE Horb am Neckar – marble work

SKULL & CROSSBONES sind:

Tobi Hübner – vocals

Volker Schmietow – guitar

Tobi Kipp – guitar

Jürgen “Wanschi” Wannenwetsch – bass

Marc Oppold – Drums

Band-Links:

