Sky Falls in Misiones: Iguazú Park is closed for the first time due to a weather alert

Storms tend to batter Misioneseven this morning there was strong hailstorms that caused damage in a good part of that province, and this Saturday before another day that anticipates more rains, The authorities of the Iguazú National Park ordered that access to tourists be closed, because of the danger they could face if conditions worsen even further.

In the facts, This is the first time that the Park has been closed due to a weather alert. Although it must be framed in the fact that Misiones has been enduring merciless weather for several days now, and this Saturday the possibility of storms indicated by the National Meteorological Service (SMN) exceeds 90%. There were strong winds early on, which in a densely wooded place like the Park represents a latent danger that branches or even trees could collapse, putting everyone at risk.

Iguazú Falls, a natural missionary wonder.

The closure had no official announcement, although the tour operators in the area had already deactivated all the activities planned for this Saturday, and the general focus was now on seeing what the weather conditions will be like tomorrow, to see if any improvement allows the tours to be possible. of visitors can get going again.

At the moment, venturing on the subject was complex, since although for this Saturday night the SMN report pointed out some improvements, which would extend until Sunday morning, by the afternoon and evening of that same Sunday the possibility of storms, which in isolation could continue even until Tuesday.