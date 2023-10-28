Home » Sky Falls in Misiones: Iguazú Park is closed for the first time due to a weather alert
Entertainment

Sky Falls in Misiones: Iguazú Park is closed for the first time due to a weather alert

by admin
Sky Falls in Misiones: Iguazú Park is closed for the first time due to a weather alert

Storms tend to batter Misioneseven this morning there was strong hailstorms that caused damage in a good part of that province, and this Saturday before another day that anticipates more rains, The authorities of the Iguazú National Park ordered that access to tourists be closed, because of the danger they could face if conditions worsen even further.

In the facts, This is the first time that the Park has been closed due to a weather alert. Although it must be framed in the fact that Misiones has been enduring merciless weather for several days now, and this Saturday the possibility of storms indicated by the National Meteorological Service (SMN) exceeds 90%. There were strong winds early on, which in a densely wooded place like the Park represents a latent danger that branches or even trees could collapse, putting everyone at risk.

Iguazú Falls, a natural missionary wonder.

The closure had no official announcement, although the tour operators in the area had already deactivated all the activities planned for this Saturday, and the general focus was now on seeing what the weather conditions will be like tomorrow, to see if any improvement allows the tours to be possible. of visitors can get going again.

At the moment, venturing on the subject was complex, since although for this Saturday night the SMN report pointed out some improvements, which would extend until Sunday morning, by the afternoon and evening of that same Sunday the possibility of storms, which in isolation could continue even until Tuesday.

You may also like

Today’s Horoscope: Discover what the stars have in...

Tesori d’Oriente turns 25 and focuses on training...

Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Iconic ‘Self Portrait as a Heel,...

who are the guests this Saturday, October 28,...

Finding Balance: How Celebrities Navigate Fame and Its...

Introducing the WACKO MARIA x WOLF’S HEAD 2023...

The family reported him missing, they found him...

Rising Stars: Celebrity Children Who Showcase Great Artistic...

Title: “Nintendo’s Secrecy Surrounding New Mario Voice Actor...

The Pumas fell against England and were centimeters...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy