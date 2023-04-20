Sky High Farm Universe officially changed its name and launched its first “Honey Pop Sparkling Water”

Although known for its work clothes, Sky High Farm stands for much more than that, having raised over $300,000 to date for the nonprofits it supports. This time, the brand has also officially changed its name to “Sky High Farm Universe” to expand its vision. This change also means that its slogan “Marketplace of goods for good” has further deepened. The Sky High Farm Universe aims to expand Sky High Farm’s mission by going beyond a single category and approach to attract support from new and existing customers.

Marking the launch of Sky High Farm Universe is the release of the first “Honey Pop Sparkling Water” sparkling water. The sparkling water with honey as the main flavoring is jointly developed with FedUp Food Company. Honey is the purest thing that nature provides one of the ingredients. Sky High Farm Universe explains: “Bees are pollinators and the backbone of agriculture. Their survival is threatened by climate change and industrial expansion, but they are integral to our own survival. We share a vision with ours Connect with businesses to work hard to spread and inspire our awareness of environmental issues, and hope to get support from a wider audience.”

It is reported that the Sky High Farm Honey Pop is priced at $5 and will be available on the Sky High Farm Universe official website and Erewhon market at 9:00 am EST on April 21st. Additionally, during Earth Day weekend this week, Sky High Farm is heading to the West Coast for a series of events at DSMLA, Erewhon and Compton Community Gardens.