Home » Sky King Optical Company Sky King Sues Wang Yibo for Endorsement Glasses- DoNews
Entertainment

Sky King Optical Company Sky King Sues Wang Yibo for Endorsement Glasses- DoNews

by admin
Sky King Optical Company Sky King Sues Wang Yibo for Endorsement Glasses- DoNews

From the bottom up, Sky King glasses company Sky King sued Wang Yibo for the endorsement glasses

10.png

11.png

Recently, the movie “The King of the Sky” issued a lawyer’s statement stating that Helen Keller Glasses’ use of elements of “The King of the Sky” for commercial promotion without the authorization of the copyright owner constituted infringement, and the brand was required to remove the relevant materials.

Tianyancha App shows that Shanghai Hongsheng Optical Glass Co., Ltd., an affiliated company of Helen Keller Glasses, was established in June 2014 with a registered capital of 100 million yuan. The legal representative is Cai Guozheng. The business scope includes glasses (excluding contact lenses), optical glass , Optical instruments and other sales, jointly held by Jinhongsheng International Co., Ltd., Haixing (Xiamen) Optical Co., Ltd., the company has successfully registered a number of Helen Keller, HELEN KELLER related trademarks. Risk information shows that Xiamen Yarui Optical Co., Ltd., an affiliated company of Bolong Glasses, has sued the company for infringement of design patent rights for many times.

See also  Boom 3D latest 2022 version software installation package download sound enhancement software_Audio_Music_Volume

You may also like

Christian Löffler Releases ‘Envy ft. Mogli’ | Niche...

“Hogwarts Legacy” and “Resident Evil RE:4”. I want...

Vidal waits, but Larretism maintains its candidates

Russian mercenaries break with Moscow and leave the...

Capture the audience’s heart with life suspense The...

An 11-year-old boy died after choking on a...

Llamosas did not go to the formula, but...

Reminisce and Inheritance with Classic Repertoires_Guangming.com

Shock in Chubut over the death of a...

“How lucky I was to have him”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy