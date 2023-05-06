Sky King Optical Company Sky King Sues Wang Yibo for Endorsement Glasses- DoNews

From the bottom up, Sky King glasses company Sky King sued Wang Yibo for the endorsement glasses

Recently, the movie “The King of the Sky” issued a lawyer’s statement stating that Helen Keller Glasses’ use of elements of “The King of the Sky” for commercial promotion without the authorization of the copyright owner constituted infringement, and the brand was required to remove the relevant materials.

Tianyancha App shows that Shanghai Hongsheng Optical Glass Co., Ltd., an affiliated company of Helen Keller Glasses, was established in June 2014 with a registered capital of 100 million yuan. The legal representative is Cai Guozheng. The business scope includes glasses (excluding contact lenses), optical glass , Optical instruments and other sales, jointly held by Jinhongsheng International Co., Ltd., Haixing (Xiamen) Optical Co., Ltd., the company has successfully registered a number of Helen Keller, HELEN KELLER related trademarks. Risk information shows that Xiamen Yarui Optical Co., Ltd., an affiliated company of Bolong Glasses, has sued the company for infringement of design patent rights for many times.