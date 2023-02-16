[The Epoch Times, February 16, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ye Zijie) The movie “Slam Dunk” was very popular in Taiwan. Not only did the Taiwan box office break through 400 million Taiwan dollars, but the Taipei box office also broke the 100 million milestone on the 14th. It has even become the second-ranked film in the history of Taiwanese animation films. The official also announced that a post-screening meeting will be held on the 19th for the Chinese dubbing artists of “Slam Dunk” Miyagi and Sakuragi.

“Slam Dunk THE FIRST SLAM DUNK” has been well received after its release. Japan has achieved good results of over 10 billion yen in 67 days of release as of the 7th. Taiwan’s box office is also hot and has written many amazing records. It will be released in Taiwan until the 12th. With a cumulative box office of NT$400 million (approximately US$13.21 million), “Frozen 2”, which surpassed the total box office of NT$340 million (approximately US$11.36 million), became the runner-up of Taiwan’s animation film history; Taipei’s box office also reached the milestone of breaking 100 million as of the 14th .

In addition, both the Chinese and Japanese dubbed versions of “Slam Dunk” are very popular. In the past, Japanese anime fans almost chose the original soundtrack version of the movie. Many fans commented that the Chinese dubbing sessions are more difficult to grab than the Japanese version: “I want a meeting with the Chinese dubbing teacher”, “The familiar Chinese dubbing version is the best”, “Kneeling”, “Slam Dunk is really back!” , “Both Chinese and Japanese versions are up.”

The Chinese dubbing version of “Slam Dunk” also reached a box office of more than 100 million yuan on the 11th, which is a very rare record, which made the dubbing teachers very excited. I’m really happy with the finale of the competition”; Yu Zhengchang (Miyagi Ryota): “Thank you to every friend who went to the cinema, and let us relive the youthful memories of the year, and hope that everyone can not forget the steadfast dream of the original heart.”

In order to give back to the fans for their enthusiastic support, Taipei Double Happiness Films specially invited Yu Zhengchang (Miyagi Liangtian) and Yu Zhengsheng (Sakuragi Flower Road) who are the supporting teachers of “Slam Dunk” to run in the north, central and south. Post-screening meet-and-greets will be held for three Chinese dubbing sessions at Far East Park Roadshow Cinemas (11:25), Taichung Tiger City Village Roadshow Cinemas (15:00), and Taipei Xinyi Village Roadshow Cinemas (18:10).

