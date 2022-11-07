The Slam Dunk movie version of the animated Slam Dunk THE FIRST released an official trailer today and announced the voice actors of the members of Xiangbei. So when will the Slam Dunk movie version 2022 be released? Let me introduce it to you, let’s take a look.

Slam Dunk movie version 2022 when will it be released

1. Show time

“Slam Dunk” completely new theatrical animation “Slam Dunk: THE FIRST” officially announced, will be released on December 3!

Second, the dubbing lineup

Takehiko Inoue’s self-directed “Slam Dunk” animated movie revealed a new trailer, and announced a new dubbing lineup, theme song singers, Sakuragi Flower Road, Rukawa Kaede, Akagi Takeken, Mitsui Shou, Miyagi Ryoda all appeared! All Five Tigers are back!

Sakuragi Hanamichi: Subaru Kimura

Ryukawa Haze: Shinichiro Kamio

Miyagi Yoshida: Nakamura Sogo

Mitsui Hisashi: Jun Kasama

Takenori Akagi: Kenta Miyake

The above is what I shared with you today about when the Slam Dunk movie version will be released in 2022.

