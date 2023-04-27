“Slam Dunk” “Screen Shooting” is rampant and hotly debated: Please watch movies in a civilized manner-Original News-Dongnan.com

Many people have the habit of taking a photo and forwarding it to Moments during a movie screening. Recently, the movie “Slam Dunk” hit the theaters, triggering a wave of nostalgia. Therefore, in the circle of friends, I saw various movie photos and videos “taken casually” in movie theaters. Some netizens even complained that they had watched the movie “Slam Dunk” in their circle of friends. For these “screen shooting” behaviors, the film studio issued a proposal, advocating audiences to jointly boycott pirated recording and broadcasting.

Many people may post on Moments purely to record their lives, share their feelings, and express their feelings, but they ignore whether such “screen capture” behavior is illegal. Some netizens said that it’s like “checking in” when traveling. When you see a movie scene you like, you can’t help but want to take a picture and check in. Netizens who oppose “screen shooting” believe that the film studio has provided a promotional poster, and it is also possible to check in if it is directly forwarded to Moments, not to mention that holding a movie ticket to take a photo is a way to check in. Netizens said that when watching a movie, one should concentrate on watching, listening and feeling.

The hot discussion on the Internet about the behavior of “screen shooting” is still going on. However, more and more people are also aware that the behavior of “taking casual photos” and posting on social media while watching movies may be suspected of illegal infringement. Article 7 of the “Film Industry Promotion Law” stipulates that intellectual property rights related to films are protected by law and shall not be violated by any organization or individual. Article 31 stipulates that without the permission of the right holder, no one may make audio or video recordings of movies being shown. If it is discovered that audio or video recording is being made, the cinema staff has the right to stop it and ask it to be deleted; for those who refuse to obey, they have the right to ask them to leave the venue.

In terms of advising audiences to abide by movie viewing rules, theaters can also strengthen some guidance, such as marking civilized movie viewing reminders on movie tickets, setting up reminders on display boards at the entrance of movie halls, and repeating videos to emphasize movie viewing rules before the movie starts. At the same time, the film studio can provide more channels, set up more posters and other movie peripherals, and guide the audience to express their feelings at the specially set “check-in” point before the movie starts or after the movie ends. If the theater staff finds that the audience is shooting during the film, they should dissuade them in time.

While theaters remind audiences to watch movies in a civilized manner through multiple channels, audiences should also self-discipline and consciously abide by the rules of civilized movie viewing, and enhance copyright awareness, so as to jointly maintain the viewing environment of each movie. (Huang Lihong)