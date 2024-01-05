Slam Jam and New Balance Collaborate on New Shoe Model Debut

Slam Jam and New Balance Collaborate on New Shoe Model

Milanese street fashion house Slam Jam and popular sneaker brand New Balance have joined forces to create a new shoe model set to debut soon. The exciting news was officially announced by Slam Jam on their official Instagram account with a series of visually striking posts.

The first post features a visual poster designed by graphic designer and electronic music producer Nicola Tirabasso, also known as VISIO. The poster showcases the soles of two pairs of New Balance 9060 retro sneakers, featuring the abstract “SJXNB” font hinting at the collaboration, as well as the Slam Jam inverted “A” brand logo, barcode, and other intricate details.

In the second picture, two pairs of the 9060 shoes are presented in dark brown/dark green/black gray and white/grey colorways, with the prominent inclusion of the inverted “A” logo and the words “Past to Future, trip’s our feature.” and “SLAM JAM” brand name on an all-white background.

The third picture follows a similar design to the first, featuring the “SJXNB” abstract font, sole, gradient base map, and brand logo. Slam Jam’s caption for the posts simply reads “Past to Future, trip’s our feature.” along with the hashtags of the two collaborating brands.

No further details about the new shoe model have been disclosed as of yet, but the posts have piqued the interest of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated collaboration between Slam Jam and New Balance.