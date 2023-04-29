SLEAFORD MODS

UK Grim

(Electro -Punk) Label: Rough Trade

Format: (LP)

Release: 10.03. 2023

It’s only been two years since the duo’s last album, Spare Ribs, and now Jason Williamson and Andrew Fearn, better known as SLEAFORD MODS their incredible twelfth album UK Grim.

And since the United Kingdom, under the leadership of the Tories, and especially since Brexit is hitting the wall at a much higher speed, the two gentlemen are again or still really angry and vent their anger loudly. Not only are Jason Williamson’s explicit lyrics marked by swear words, but the hard electro-punk beats of his bandmate Andrew Fearn give them a lot of emphasis.

Already in the bass-heavy opening title track “UK Grim” there is a verbal broadside „This is UK GRIM, put it in the fuckin‘ bin“ and in this tone the two work on various burning issues such as the already mentioned exit from the EU, inflation, pandemic, the division of British society, the ever-widening gap between rich and poor and also the death of the Queen, as well as the Ukraine war do not go unmentioned.

But before that, you tell the would-be working class post-punk posers what you think of them: “You’re not DiY, you’re a fucking twat, you look like Fred Dibnah and your haircut’s crap” – so nothing about it to be precise. And to underline their position even more, they let it rip in “Tilldipper” almost as punky as in their early days.

Also this time illustrious guests shouldn’t be missing on the latest work and so Florence Shaw is present DRY CLEANING in „Force 10 From Nature“ sowie Perry Farrell (JANE’S ADDICTIONPORNO FOR PYROS) in “So Trendy” and round off this successful disc.

With “UK Grim” SLEAFORD MODS not only deliver a musically successful album, but above all a content-wise important and angry document of the time.

Tracklist „UK Grim“:

1. UK Grim

2. D.I.Why

3. Force 10 From Navarone

4. Tilldipper

5. On The Ground

6. Right Wing Beast

7. Smash Each Other Up

8. Don

9. So Trendy

10. I Claudius

11. Pit 2 Pit

12. Apart From You

13. Tory Kong

14. Rhythms Of Class

Total playing time: 48:20

Band-Links:



SLEAFORD MODS – UK Grim Line Up: Jason Williamson (Vocals) Andrew Fearn (Beats) 8 … Buy on Amazon

{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “SLEAFORD MODS – UK Grim”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Sleaford.Mods_UKGrim.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “8”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Tsunemoto”

}

}}

The post SLEAFORD MODS – UK Grim appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

