Slight drop in July for exports of watches from Switzerland, but 2023 remains positive

Sharp decline in July for the export of Swiss watches, which however remains at high levels and has a positive sign for the first seven months of the year. In July, exports of Swiss timepieces amounted to 2.20 billion francs (2.29 billion euros), 0.9% less than in the same month last year. Between January and July 2023 they reached 15.53 billion francs (16.17 billion euros), with an increase of 9.8% compared to the same period in 2022.

Six markets still growing

Of the top ten outlet markets, in July six recorded increases and four archived reductions. The United States are confirmed as the main driving force, in the Asian area China and Singapore are slowing down and Hong and Japan are proceeding, in Europe the United Kingdom and Germany are doing well and France and Italy are slowing down. This is the trend in July in the top ten markets: United States 340 million francs (+5.2%), China 262 million (-16.6%), Hong Kong 182 million (+6.3%), Japan 148 million (+5.9%), United Kingdom 145 million (+5.6%), Singapore 130 million (-7.1%), Germany 114 million (+5.1%), United Arab Emirates 100 million (+ 7.3%), France 98 million (-14.2%), Italy 87 million (-9.7%) (in the photo above, the Pisa Orologeria flagship store in via Verri, in Milan’s fashion district).

The top tiers are the most resilient

As regards price ranges, in July the high range, made up of watches priced above 3,000 francs, once again recorded a positive sign in value, with +2.2% compared to a year earlier. For the medium-high range, with prices between 500 and 3,000 francs, there was instead a clear drop, equal to 12%. Less marked declines in the medium range (price between 200 and 500 francs), which archived a -1.4%, and in the basic range (price below 200 francs), which recorded a -2.6%. picture of the first seven months of this year, which sees all ten major markets positive, including Italy. Here is the trend in the period: United States 2.3 billion francs (+9.1%), China 1.6 billion (+16.1%), Hong Kong 1.4 billion (+25.8%), Japan 1 billion (+5.9%), United Kingdom 984 million (+7.5%), Singapore 964 million (+6.8%), Germany 801 million (+10.9%), France 744 million (+ 8.2%), United Arab Emirates 720 million (+13%), Italy 637 million (+12.5%).

Negative signals from South Korea

Overall, only four of the top thirty markets show a negative sign in the period and among these only the decline of South Korea, which is in eleventh place, is marked (-11.2%). The Swiss watch hub represents over 50% of the world‘s turnover in the sector and exports more than 90% of its production. According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry (FH), the slight drop in exports in July is due at least in part to statistical effects for China and Singapore (which had recorded strong increases a year ago) and should therefore not have a significant impact on the positive trend. The Federation is cautious and does not make precise forecasts, but the idea remains widespread among operators in the sector that there may be progress in exports for the whole of 2023. The international economic slowdown and the strength of the Swiss franc, which in fact makes Swiss products more expensive, have essentially not affected timepiece exports so far and the challenge now is to keep pace in the coming months.

