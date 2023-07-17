Slippers and Mules: The Hottest Shoe Trends of Summer 2023

Title: Slippers and Mules Continue to Dominate Summer Shoe Trends

Introduction:

Major fashion, trend, and sports brands have brought a wide range of slippers and mules to the market in the first half of this year, a continuation of last year’s strength. In line with this trend, renowned footwear company BIRKENSTOCK has recently applied for design patent protection for several of its classic shoes, including BOSTON, ARIZONA, and MADRID, showcasing the continued popularity of slippers and mules this summer. Leading online platform Hypebeast has also curated a list of 15 pairs worth trying in the first half of 2023, including offerings from New Balance, Nike, Jordan Brand, adidas, Crocs, Oakley Factory Team, and Sense Of Symmetry.

New Balance:

New Balance has introduced their Fresh Foam MRSHN Slide slippers in various vibrant colors. These slippers feature a light cushioning function, a wide last design for enhanced comfort, and a seamless one-piece shoe body to eliminate discomfort from seams. Priced at RMB 329.

Nike:

Nike presents the Calm Slide and Calm Flip Flop. The Calm Slide features a simple monochrome silhouette with the iconic Air Force 1 sole element, while the Calm Flip Flop is a one-piece rubber flip-flop designed for women. Both offer sleek designs and come in multiple color options. Prices: RMB 399 for the Calm Slide, coming soon for the Calm Flip Flop.

Jordan Brand:

Jordan Brand introduces the new Hex Mule and Hex Slide models. The slides offer capsule holes for ventilation, the iconic Jumpman Logo on the midsole and footbed, and a range of color options. The brand also collaborates with Billie Eilish on a special “Black” version of the Hex Mule. Hex Slide comes in 6 colors. Prices: RMB 399 for Hex Mule, RMB 299 for Hex Slide.

adidas Originals:

adidas launches the adiFOM Adilette Slide, made of at least 25% natural and renewable materials. These slippers feature a sugarcane foam structure for enhanced toe protection and a concave design that conforms to the curvature of the human foot. Five color options available. Price: $65.

Crocs:

Crocs introduces the Dylan Clog, made from the brand’s patented material Croslite™. The shoes offer a leather effect through texture processing, providing an added design element. Four basic colors are available: Stucco, Cognac, Espresso, and Black. Price: $55.

Oakley Factory Team:

Oakley Factory Team unveils the Paguro Slide, a unique-shaped shoe inspired by hermit crabs. The shoes feature injection molded EVA material, a durable outsole, and a highly durable heel insert for comfort and support. The shoe is available in three color schemes, including a Brain Dead collaborative version. Price: $85.

Sense Of Symmetry:

Sense Of Symmetry introduces the MULE MAX, inspired by Air Max. These Italian-designed shoes come in red, green, and brown and are available in various sizes. Price: $457.

Joint collaborations:

Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Jacquemus, and ADER ERROR have also launched enticing joint collaborations, offering unique and stylish designs.

Conclusion:

With major fashion, trend, and sports brands releasing a wide range of slippers and mules, it is evident that this footwear trend is still going strong this summer. Consumers have a plethora of options to choose from, ranging from sporty and functional to chic and fashionable designs. Slippers and mules have become the go-to choice for comfort and style, catering to a diverse range of preferences.