Slowdive – Everything is Alive

Familiar and reliable; but still: Six years after their self-titled comeback, the shoegaze veterans reinvent themselves Slowdive for Everything is Alive but a little bit new.

„I thought it was going to be quite a dark record but once we got together as a band, I think some of that darkness lifted and some of the tunes became a bit lighter. We found that spot that we’re all comfortable with. I think we were a bit stumped about direction initially – we took the long way round to just making a record that sounds like Slowdive.” says Neil Halstead and is of course right with this concluding conclusion, but the song hodgepodge sounds Everything is Alive – which one can only blame, to anticipate it right at the beginning, that the sequencing does not result in a completely smooth flow and the band’s traditional fading out of some numbers in its haste this time often reaches a more than just frustrating degree – because it was originally made for a Built on analogue Moog synths, this electro project was born out of the ideas of their main songwriter, but so different from any previous one Slowdive-Album.

The herbaceous running space rock of trance Shanty could also be from The Notwist originate where Chained to a Cloud (and in the context, to a certain extent, also the album circle) closes, as if Beach House dissolve softly into a transcendent hypnotic groove. The dreamy, unhurried and introspective running through ethereal fields of the 80s Alife could be from the summer memory of M83 and the elegiac Andalucia Plays, slowing down the tempo to calm, meditative contemplation, vaguely associates the aesthetics of a The Cure– Dive into unreal beauty.

There are songs like the somnambulist dancing instant catchy tune Kisseswho so noncommittally caresses the ear, or the rather inconspicuous nostalgic wallowing in the past with a rumbling bass Skin in the Gamewho in their accessibility make no secret of the fact that Everything is Alive no such anachronistic hit like Sugar for the Pill must possess in order to please with an almost ambush-like euphoria, which would have to be downright paradoxical in view of the fundamentally subversive mode of action of the music – if it weren’t, on the one hand, through the connection that this heartfelt bond Slowdive has always cultivated, and which, despite all modifications, is always noticeable here more than anything else, explainable; and on the other hand indispensable due to the addictive quality of the songwriting, which tends towards an open structure and forces the atmosphere.

So you are immediately inside the typical Slowdive-feeling, but with a thoroughly fascinating new, fresh and curious freshness. Is in a homogeneous character Everything is Alive less eclectic and never undecided in its orientation anyway, but implements new facets in the mature, self-confident mosaic of its identity, adapts ambitious impulses with a perfectly formed unobtrusiveness – no, you don’t have to prove anything to anyone and force nothing.

Alone how wonderful, unexpected and satisfying it is to immerse yourself in the perspectives of the melancholic, deliberately gently pulsating Prayer Remembered Losing as a comfortingly shimmering post-rock world is one of the most holistically fulfilling experiences in the entire band’s discography – prompting expectations and nonetheless fulfilling claims.

As soon as the closer The Slab approaches the horizon as an epilogue and, with evocative drama, spreads a forgiving mood of optimism behind the actually already subsided arc of tension on the record, the impression remains that it is a possible transitional album by the institution Slowdive to have to do.

