SM Entertainment Announces Debut of Rookie Boy Group RIIZE in September

Title: SM Entertainment Announces Debut of New Boy Group “RIIZE” in September

Seoul, July 31st – Renowned brokerage company SM Entertainment revealed on the 31st that their highly anticipated seven-member rookie boy group, RIIZE, will be making their debut in September.

The group’s name, “RIIZE,” is a combination of the English words “Rise” (growth) and “Realize” (realization), symbolizing the concept of growing together and achieving dreams. This debut marks SM Entertainment‘s first boy group launch in three years and has garnered significant attention from fans. Notably, RIIZE includes Lee Yun Sang, the eldest son of famous singer Yoon Sang.

Ahead of their debut, SM Entertainment announced that they will be opening an official Instagram account on August 1st, where they will introduce the members to the public. With a focus on both strength and beauty, RIIZE aims to bring together members who possess unique charms and strengths, paving the way for a new era in the music industry.

Fans eagerly await the unveiling of the members and are excited to witness the talent and potential of the group. The industry also anticipates the impact that RIIZE will have, considering the strong track record of success that SM Entertainment has with its previous boy groups.

The group’s official photo, provided by RIIZE SM Entertainment, highlights the members’ individuality (Please note that the pictures are strictly prohibited from reproduction).

For further inquiries, please contact yhongjing@yna.co.kr

[Copyright belongs to Yonhap News Agency; unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

