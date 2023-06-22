Home » SM opens KWANGYA 119 website to protect artists’ rights- 中文网
　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cnOn June 21, according to Korean media reports, SM Entertainment officially announced the opening of the KWANGYA 119 website today to protect the rights and interests of artists.

On the 21st, SM opened the KWANGYA 119 reporting website to protect the rights and interests of its artists. It consists of bulletin boards for reporting damage to the artist’s reputation, reporting illegal tickets, copyright infringement, correcting reports and giving opinions, and service consultation. Not only can you report rumors and defamatory articles, but you can also report fake news. Anyone who is a member of the SMTOWN website can use it.

SM said: “The artists frequently suffer losses due to spreading rumors, malicious slander, and invasion of private life. Therefore, our relevant department plans to use the reported data as a basis to confirm whether it is illegal, and take measures to sue and report.” For this reason, SM Signed a business agreement with legal firm Sejong in March this year.

