Original title: Small revelations: Li Yifeng, Tan Songyun, Zhao Liying, Huang Xiaoming, Wang Yuan, Wang Yibo, Zhou Dongyu, Wang Churan, Meng Meiqi

1. Meng Meiqi is basically blocked. Now all kinds of stocks have been broadcast and there is no business, and all kinds of resources are basically unavailable, so they can only continue to wait.

2. Zhao Liying found three or four positions in her car this year. These illegitimate children are really annoying, so recently the team has also strengthened various inspection protections.

3. Wang Yuan will release a new album in the second half of the year. He made physical albums to make money, but the profits were not as high as digital albums.

4. Wang Churan's popularity is not very high, mainly because the capital behind her is optimistic about her, and now almost all the resources are destroyed. Whether it can continue depends on the quality of the follow-up dramas. 5. Zhang Yixing, Wang Yibo and Zhou Dongyu starred in the gift film "Chinese Youth: Me and My Youth", which will be released on National Day in November. 6. Huang Xiaoming now focuses almost all on shooting. Two shoots have been completed this year. Immediately prepare the video of "Chinese Restaurant 6". 7. Tan Songyun is filming "Road Back" in Beijing. and Wang Kai's new TV series under scrutiny. There may be a variety show by her side next. 8. Li Yifeng's team has recently come into contact with modern idol dramas. The team is still discussing it recently, but it is not like last year's direct rejection.

