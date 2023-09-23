Smaller cars and for 25,000 euros: only in this way can Europe compete with China

ROME – Ursula Von der Leyen, president of the EU Commission, also admitted it: the invasion of low-priced Chinese electric cars on European markets is seriously endangering the competitiveness of our manufacturers. But while for the president of the European Commission the price advantage of the Chinese would be artificially created by the enormous state subsidies given over the years by Beijing to local companies, according to a study by the European environmental organization Transport & Environment (T&E) the main cause would be greed earnings of European car manufacturers. In fact, if the latter wanted, thanks to the drop in production costs and battery prices which, according to BloombergNEF and other research bodies, will fall to 100 dollars per kWh by 2025, they could continue to be competitive and create ”a reasonable profit margin of 4%”. Producing within two years small electric vehicles “made in Europe” with a price set at 25,000 euros, a 40 kWh LFP battery and a range of 250-300 km. This would make mass-market electrification possible and would be crucial to holding off the challenge of Chinese companies invading Europe.

The resulting acceleration of the spread of electric cars would be evident across Europe. In Italy, in particular, a survey by YouGov for T&E finds that over a quarter (27%) of potential new car buyers already intend to buy an electric car next year, but this percentage rises to 38% when the option of a small electric car for 25 thousand euros. In this scenario, we would be able to sell 136 thousand more electric vehicles per year in our country.

So why aren’t small electric cars produced in Europe sold for 25,000 euros? Because, according to T&E, the big six European car manufacturers have abandoned the production of cheaper small cars, such as the Fiat Punto, the Peugeot 208, the Citroen C1 or, more recently, the Ford Fiesta, diverting their production to larger cars and expensive to chase profits that have grown 3-4 times faster than inflation. A result achieved above all by giving priority to the sales of SUVs, larger and more profitable cars, which today represent over half (53%) of all car sales in Europe and in 2022 they were 51% of electric cars sold. Therefore, to reverse the trend, legislators, according to T&E, must create the conditions to induce homes to give priority to small electric cars, which have a lower impact on the environment, are more accessible for low-income families and guarantee competitiveness of the European automotive industry. T&E hopes for a joint strategy that includes regulations on the efficiency of electric vehicles at a European level, taxes and subsidies that penalize heavier vehicles at a national level and higher parking fees for SUVs at a local level.

