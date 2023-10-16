Smallpox Aroma – Festering Embryos of Logical Corruption

by Oliver on October 16, 2023 in Album

Although active since 2006 (and already showing a few minor and major scratches on the scoreboard in terms of publication). Smallpox Aroma only now with Festering Embryos of Logical Corruption Found time for their official debut album.

But well, that all around Goredick aka Polwach Beokhaimook (drums, vocals) by Pratchaya “L.S.“Chaichana (vocals, bass, guitar) und Apirak”Septictanklavatory” Treesuksakul (guitar) completed the trio was always busy in other ways due to the numerous projects of their band leader.

With a reason why Festering Embryos of Logical Corruption Logically, it doesn’t feel like a first work at all, but follows its goal of veritable deathgrind in a determined and well-thought-out way – even if this happens on the snare as it thumps like on the St. Anger garbage can, this is close to that Insect Warfarewhile the moaning, wheezing, harshly barking attitude, at least in terms of attitude, also vaguely reminds us between the lines of those who have unfortunately been forgotten khann remind.

Explicitly memorable – in the sense of: original, away from any genre tropes – may then, strictly speaking, be in the 12 attacks of Festering Embryos of Logical Corruption Strictly speaking, over 17 minutes that fly by in a flash, it can be little, but where it perhaps makes little sense to differentiate the chase apart from the whole thing, the songwriting in combination with the accomplished performance always provides the necessary impulses to keep the dynamics variable and scenes to get out of the macabre gore manifesto.

But if Into the Realm of Nothingness or Inherited Ritual of Savagery catchy riffs, the ones that stand out Oh My Sweet Gruesome Scarecrow sniffs the grooving hardcore, Quest for the Missing Head is a thrashier wrestling game on the well-maintained highway of nihilism and concentrates the always despairing veneer of brutal death aggression, or Gory Sight, Shining Bright When Sturm-und-Drang-Schikane presses the accelerator particularly viciously, the attention is always held captive – even if the second half of the record mainly consolidates the status quo. And as a result, rounding up between the points doesn’t necessarily have to be done at all (only) something to do with puppy protection in this hungry, routine affair.

Festering Embryos of Logical Corruption by SMALLPOX AROMA

similar posts

Print article

Share this: Facebook

X

