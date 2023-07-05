Home » Smallville actress Allison Mack is released after serving time for trafficking and sexual exploitation
Entertainment

Smallville actress Allison Mack is released after serving time for trafficking and sexual exploitation

by admin
Smallville actress Allison Mack is released after serving time for trafficking and sexual exploitation

Allison Mack, who played Clark Kent’s friend in the Smallville series, was arrested in 2018 after being accused of belonging to a sex sect called Nxivm, where she trafficked and sexually exploited women, and also forced them to do forced labor. .

The actress, who was serving a sentence in a California prison, was recently released, according to a government website.

Online records from the US Bureau of Prisons indicate that Mack, 40, was released Monday from a federal prison in Dublin, California, near San Francisco. The Albany Times-Union newspaper was the first outlet to report the release,” the AP agency details.

“Mack avoided a longer prison term by cooperating with federal authorities in his case against Raniere, who was ultimately sentenced to 120 years in prison after being convicted on sex trafficking charges. Mack helped prosecutors obtain evidence showing how Raniere created a secret society that included indoctrinated women whom he branded with his initials and forced to have sex with him.

See also  moon river (introduction about moon river)_Education News Network

You may also like

live, his mother explains what is missing to...

“The Meg 2: Abyss” Unveils “Wisdom and Brave...

Anuel Captures Attention as He Kisses a Woman...

Mark Zuckerberg Launches Twitter Competition

Inheriting Ancient Skills and Presenting Modern Beauty: The...

The visit of Massa’s team to the IMF...

They sentenced a lawyer for trying to rape...

Shakira’s Surfing Mishap and Beach Adventure in Costa...

The Comedy Theater reopens its doors this Wednesday

Luciano Vivolo, a new factory to produce the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy