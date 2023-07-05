Smallville actress Allison Mack is released after serving time for trafficking and sexual exploitation

Allison Mack, who played Clark Kent’s friend in the Smallville series, was arrested in 2018 after being accused of belonging to a sex sect called Nxivm, where she trafficked and sexually exploited women, and also forced them to do forced labor. .

The actress, who was serving a sentence in a California prison, was recently released, according to a government website.

Online records from the US Bureau of Prisons indicate that Mack, 40, was released Monday from a federal prison in Dublin, California, near San Francisco. The Albany Times-Union newspaper was the first outlet to report the release,” the AP agency details.

“Mack avoided a longer prison term by cooperating with federal authorities in his case against Raniere, who was ultimately sentenced to 120 years in prison after being convicted on sex trafficking charges. Mack helped prosecutors obtain evidence showing how Raniere created a secret society that included indoctrinated women whom he branded with his initials and forced to have sex with him.

