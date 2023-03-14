ROME – The Smart revolution in the field of sales starts from Brescia. The new era of the “sales experience” passes through a network of agents in the area who offer a direct and multi-channel sales model, with a network of “shop-in-shops” located within Mercedes dealerships. An innovative format where users will have Smart expert specialists at their disposal ready to assist and support smartistas in choosing their own vehicle, at all stages of the purchasing process.





“Physical retail represents a strategic element of the customer journey, and one of the essential and distinctive characteristics of the positioning of a premium brand – declared Lucio Tropea, CEO of Smart Italia – It allows us, in fact, to ensure our customers branded services and experiences customized, as well as a recognizable and controlled physical channel that interacts with the digital world, generating value for our customers. And all this is possible today thanks to the 27 best car distribution entrepreneurs who, together with their teams, are ready to serve our customers with the extraordinary dedication that only premium brands can guarantee. A slim and fast structure that allows all efforts to be concentrated on the customer, offering total transparency and freedom in purchasing methods: traditional, mixed, online”.





According to Smart Italia, which manages the new range of cars on the national market resulting from the joint venture between Mercedes-Benz and the Geely Group, this novelty translates into an advantage for users who can count on transparent prices and a homogeneous offer on everything the territory, with identical and visible promotions for everyone, online and offline.





“The sales model with which the new Smart generation debuts on the market is a real innovation for the automotive sector – underlined Francesco Bonera, vice president of the European association and president of the Italian association of Smart agents – We could concentrate resources on the components where our entrepreneurial ability has traditionally been able to give its best: assistance to customers in the process of purchasing and repurchasing their used vehicles in exchange, in addition to the usual maintenance activities for the cars”. In short, the new era has arrived for the Smart brand and it begins in Brescia with the first “shop-in-shop”, a term to which Italian and non-Italian smartists will have to get used to.