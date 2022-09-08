Produced by Sohu Video, directed by Zhang Nan, starring Wang Xuan, Xu Bin, Song Yixiong, Liu Jiaxi, Zhang Guansen, Wei Ran, Liu Shuai, Yuan Ziming, etc., and Wu Haoze’s friendship starring in 14 episodes of costume fantasy love light comedy “Smell the Champs” 9 It officially ended on March 8, and non-members can also watch the full episode. Since the broadcast, many topics such as #wenxiangxieLoveInner Scroll Ancient Puppet#, #wenxiangxiemermaidlovezhenxiang#, #wenxiangxie confession scene# and many other topics have been on the list all over the Internet. In the current fiercely competitive costume drama “Battlefield”, “Smell the Champs” has won the reputation inside and outside the industry with its “small but beautiful” high-quality online drama, setting off a wave of drama chasing.

“Smell the Champs” is adapted from the masterpiece of the same name by the popular writer Hai Wen. The Douban score of the series of novels of the same name is above 8. Sohu Video is the first time to try the online drama with the theme of “making fragrance”, regardless of the content of the story, the texture of the picture or the costumes It has made a new breakthrough in interpretation, and has been praised both inside and outside the industry.

Since the broadcast, #wenxiangxie’s love is wrapped in an ancient puppet#, #wenxiangxiemermaid couple round house#, #wenxiangxiemermaid love true incense#, #wenxiangxie per capita tea master#, #wenxiangxie confession scene# 22 related topics have been listed on the Weibo list 69 times, the number of related topics has reached 200 million, and the number of discussions has exceeded 160,000. In addition, there are also many topics on the Douyin and Kuaishou short video platforms that have become real-time hot spots, which are very popular. discussion.

In addition to the rave reviews in the industry, many fans of novels and dramas are not addicted to chasing dramas and have asked for more updates. Sohu Video also responded to the enthusiasm of the audience, adding four episodes a week, and the popularity continued to rise. In addition to the related plot topics of “Wenxiangxie”, emotional topics such as #you can accept the scale of active teasing#, #how long does it take from ambiguous to love#, #experts say passionate love stimulates boys’ desire to protect# and other emotional topics have also aroused heated discussions in the society , the volume is broken. With the official conclusion of “Smell the Champs”, non-members can also watch the entire episode, which is expected to trigger a new round of drama chasing upsurge!

Sohu Video “Little Delicate” Ingenious Creation

Sohu Video has put a lot of effort into the overall creation of “Smell the Champs”, from script polishing to on-site shooting to post-production, in a short period of time and high efficiency, trying to create a high-level “small but beautiful” play.

Especially the novel theme of “making incense” for the first time, the costumes that fit the characters in “Smell the Champs”, the exquisite and gorgeous incense-making tools, the antique indoor setting and the film-like picture presentation, as well as the bright and smooth editing techniques, etc. , which brings a great visual experience to the audience.

In addition, although “Smell the Champs” is a costume fantasy drama, it does not build an overly grand and complicated world view, but tries to incorporate more fireworks in the characterization and plot shaping to create a beautiful realistic fairy tale for the audience, the director Zhang Nan summed up “Smell the Champs” with “a sense of fantasy that transcends reality but is not divorced from life, the sense of security being cared for, and the initial sense of expectation for love”. The “mermaid couple” composed of Wan Niang, who has the dual identity settings of a mysterious incense maker and a charming carp essence, and Fang Mo, a little milk dog who is chasing straight balls, has attracted countless fans. Hotly discussed, it has become the “small explosion of ancient puppets” this summer.

It is reported that in the future, Sohu Video will also continue the “small and exquisite” creative mode, innovate and explore on the basis of different types of dramas, and create high-quality online dramas that lead the development trend.Return to Sohu, see more