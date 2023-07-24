SMEs from Neuquén will give the present at the Expo Argentina Oil&Gas 2023

Hand in hand with the Centro Pyme-Adeneu, SMEs from Neuquén will participate in the new edition of the Expo Argentina Oil&Gas 2023 (AOG 2023). The companies they will be able to access membership plans with which they will have different benefits during the exhibition. The fair will be from September 11 to 14 at the La Rural property, Buenos Aires.

The provincial government stressed that they work “for promote and strengthen business links of local SMEs. The companies will be able disseminate your productive offer in one of the main events of the hydrocarbons industry nationwide.

The Pyme-Adeneu Center, under the Ministry of Production and Industry will have a stand of 70 square meters, which will be located in the main hall of the fair. Companies will be able to access it through different membership options: Platinum and Gold.

Each plan includes different benefits. Among them are priority in a private room for meetings and business rounds, projection of institutional logos, presence in the official AOG catalogue, welcome cocktail and exclusive attention from the stand.

According to the provincial government, “during the last editions, the Center Pyme-Adeneu managed to coordinate more than 80 business rounds so that local companies can link up with the top leaders of the operating companies and specialized services that have a presence in the Neuquén Basin.”

This edition adds visits to the plants of Toyota, Tenaris and the Andreani Logistics Center.

The call is intended for companies belonging to the Vaca Muerta Cluster and Neuquén Companies Certified by Law 3,338, which will be able to access a financing scheme that stimulates their participation.

Firms interested in participating should contact the Centro Pyme-Adeneu by email energiaymineria@adeneu.com.ar. From the Argentine Institute of Oil and Gas (IAPG), organizer of the event, they estimate that there will be 230 exhibitors and more than 20,000 visitors.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

