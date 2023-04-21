Smoulder – Violent Creed of Vengeance – Album Review

Smoulder – Violent Creed of Vengeance

Origin: Finland / Canada / USA

Release: 21.04.2023

Label: Southern Cross Music

Duration: 42:20

Genre: Epic Metal / Epic Doom / Heavy Metal



Originally from Canada, the Epic Metallers Smoulder – singer Sarah Ann and guitarist S. Vincent relocated from their home in Canada to Helsinki, Finland in 2022 – these days are releasing their eagerly awaited second album with the combative title Violent Creed of Vengeance out, whose name was born out of the frustration of the pandemic.

The record is again adorned with a fantastic fantasy artwork by the grand master Michael Whelan.

With the title track Violent Creed of Vengeance climb Smoulder directly with fat stomping riffs, twin guitar parts and Sarah Ann’s haunting voice powerfully into the album. There’s a lot of reverb used here, laid underneath the excellent guitar solos and vocals, giving it that lovely 1980s metal charm reminiscent of the early works of Blind Guardian remind.

Excellent guitar work and powerful vocals

It’s nice and fast in the great The Talisman and the Blade HERE further, the drums drive the song forward really fast, the guitar work is excellent, fast pounding riffs alternate with voluptuous solos. The clear voice of floats above everything Sarah. A first class banger!

Midnight in the Mirror World is more mid-paced again, and starts with addictive melodies. The crystal clear guitars and the thundering drums create an epic battle atmosphere. A song that you can’t get out of your head because it’s bursting with melody and power.

Fantasy Cult

Fast-paced then shoots us Path of Witchery in the face! Any headbanger will enjoy unscrewing their marbles to this tune. Variety is achieved in this song by the fact that the speedy verses are followed by a slightly tricky, slower chorus. You really have to give kudos to drummers Kevin Hester pronounce, which adds value to every song with its energetic, varied and varied playing!

Featuring one of none other than a cult fantasy author Michael Moorcock spoken intro, followed by another hit called Victims of Fate. Drive here too Smoulder again a successful mix of straight riff parts that drive the song forward and strategically placed breaks that provide drama and epic through the powerful vocals.

Of spell casters and dragon slayers

It’s the shortest song on this album at just three and a half minutes Spellforger. A fast Rocker, which is unfortunately somehow too dominated by the vocals, which seems a bit too one-sided here. Not a bad song, but it falls a bit short compared to the rest of the album.

The almost ten minute finale Dragonslayer’s Doom but then convinces again in full length. Heavy Dooma chords and elegiac melodies adorn this epic, and Sarah Ann sings with fervor and passion. The solos are really great and the mellow middle section with a great vocal performance gives goosebumps and gets your blood pumping.

A fantastic finale to a successful album.

Conclusion

Smoulder enrich the world of epic heavy metal Violent Creed of Vengeance yet another must-have album that any fan of traditional steel should own. earned 8,5 / 10!



Line Up

Sarah Ann – Gesang

S. Vincent – guitar

Collin Wolf – guitar

Adam Blake – Bass

Kevin Hester – drums

Tracklist

01. Violent Creed of Vengeance

02. The Talisman and the Blade

03. Midnight in the Mirror World

04. Path Of Witchery

05. Victims Of Fate

06. Spellforger

07. Dragonslayer’s Doom

