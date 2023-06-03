SMOULDER

Violent Creed Of Vengeance

(Epic Metal) Label: Cruz Del Sur Music (Soulfood)

Format: (LP)

Release: 21.04.2023

Violent Creed of Vengeance“ espouses an “all killer, no filler” ethos.

For some bands it’s a real blessing that you don’t see photos of the musicians on the albums and CDs and especially in the increasingly emerging music streaming, but can only concentrate on their music. For SMOULDER this applies to the greatest extent. The Canadian band closely resembles the semi-fictional 80’s Gaudi party SPINAL TAP. Except that SMOULDER has a woman on the mic. Unfortunately, Sarah Ann also looks like David St. Hubbins in his prime.

That’s why we prefer to stay with the music. Four years ago, the Canadians released a highly acclaimed and well-rated debut with “Times Of Obscene Evil And Wild Daring”. Then the pandemic hit during the release tour and everything was put on hold. They found time to write new songs and singer Sarah Ann and guitarist Shon Vincent (the two won’t have anything to do with each other?) moved to Finland. This was also a reason why four years passed before the second long groove.

Musically, SMOULDER have also evolved and switched from the initial Epic Doom more to Epic Metal, meaning the seven songs are a lot faster than anything you’ve heard from the band before. Personally, I have to say that on the new album more attention was paid to the lyrics than to the music, because at most two songs really stick with you. Even after a few listens, the opener and the closing chord (the ten-minute “Dragonslayer’s Doom”) are the only two songs I can remember. I also find the sound of the instruments very spongy. It might be intentional, but I don’t really like it.

It should also be noted that the writer Michael Moorcock (“Eternal Champion”, “Runestaff Saga”, “Elric of Melniboné Cycle”), who has inspired many songs through his books, could be won over to write the Elric song “Victims of Fate”. speak the opening words.

The rest is acceptable, but not great and I can’t confirm the statement that there are only killers and no fillers on the new work. If nothing special stands out from the crowd, then it’s clear why everything is considered a killer.

Tracklist „Violent Creed Of Vengeance“:

1. Violent Creed Of Vengeance

2. The Talisman And The Blade

3. Midnight In The Mirror World

4. Path Of Witchery

5. Victims Of Fate

6. Spellforger

7. Dragonslayer’s Doom

