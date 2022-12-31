December 31, 2022 at 13:00
Yonhap News Agency, Seoul, December 31st. Brokerage company SM Entertainment recently stated that the subunit “GOT the beat” formed by its female singers will release their first mini-album “Stamp On It” on the 16th of next month.
“GOT the beat” consists of seven signature female singers including BoA, Taeyeon and Hyoyeon from Girls’ Generation, Seulgi and Wendy from Red Velvet, Karina and WINTER from aespa. With the digital song “Step Back” released in January, they topped the major music charts in Korea and topped the iTunes chart.
“Stamp On It” will contain 6 strong dance tracks. Before the release of the new album, “GOT the beat” will make its debut on the new song stage at SM Entertainment‘s free online family concert “2023 SMTOWN LIVE: SMCU PALACE @野野” to be held on January 1 next year. (use up)
[Copyright belongs to Yonhap News Agency, unauthorized reproduction is strictly prohibited]