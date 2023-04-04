Listen to the audio version of the article

A tale of 135 years of history of the Milanese racetracks and horse racing through a collection of documents, photographs, drawings and images. On 1 April 2023 at the Snai San Siro Racecourse the official debut with public opening for the historical digital archive, a work of organization, cataloging and selection of over 500 materials including documents, photographs, drawings and images that tell, through six thematic sections, the history of the Snai racetracks and Milanese horse racing. Enchanting images of the crowded grandstands that tell, in sepia colors, the glorious past of the Milanese site

The project, called “Historical Archive Snai Racecourses” and wanted by Snaitech – owner of the Milanese horse racing area and recently joined Museimpresa, an association that brings together over 100 museums and archives managed directly by large and small Italian companies. he archive celebrates the fascination of horse racing and its strong link with the city of Milan» – declared Fabio Schiavolin, CEO of Snaitech.



Meanwhile, the racecourse has been renovated to attract spectators and families to a botanical park with 72 different registered and cataloged species. Three historic buildings and stables that house 400 thoroughbred horses are surrounded by a green lung that extends for 150 hectares in the heart of Milan. The approximately 20 million euro operation launched by Snaitech, a company of the Playtech group and owner of the structure, to modernize the fascinating historical complex.

The project also includes the complete redevelopment of the stables. The plan foresees adapting the accommodation capacity and the current structures to the new reality through the creation of about one hundred modern and functional spaces to ensure animal welfare and reduce environmental impact.