Over a third (37%) of the products returned by those who shop online in Italy could be avoided with the use of augmented reality. A technology that Snap Inc – a “camera company” (which therefore bases its activities on the use of the camera) founded in 2011 in Santa Monica – has developed to adapt it to the new needs of international brands and consumers and in which it continues to invest. Preferring it also to the metaverse: “The heart of the Web of the future will certainly be experiences – explains Geoffrey Perez, Snap Inc head of global Luxury – but we want these experiences to be in the real world, with the human being at the center. a filter to reality is healthier than escaping from reality to take refuge in an alternative virtual world ».

It all started with the smartphone camera, filters and a social media, Snapchat, which today has 332 million daily users and attracts the majority (75%) of a very young audience, 13-34 year olds, in 20 countries. Augmented reality, in the last 11 years, has become an integral part of the approach to daily life through filters that are developed by an international community of creators: in the history of Snapchat, 2.5 million Lenses have been created over five trillion times.

Virtual reality shopping teases brands

AR has not only changed the methods of communication, but also the ways of buying and selling: from January 2021 to today, more than 250 million Snapchatters have used Augmented Reality Lenses for shopping, over 5 billion times. Snapchat predicts that by 2025 there will be a 27% increase in the proportion of Gen Z shoppers who will use augmented reality before purchasing a product, leading to a scenario where nearly 3 out of 10 Gen Z exponents will shop using reality. increased.

Luxury, increasingly interested in the implementation of new technologies, did not wait for its reaction: “The brands in the fashion and luxury sector have begun to take an interest in our technologies – says Geoffrey Perez, global head of Luxury at Snap Inc – in moment in which we were able to create three-dimensional virtual objects in all respects similar to the products of the brands. Real “digital cufflinks” like the bag created by Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton that we reproduced in 2019 ». What amazed us was “the high quality of these three-dimensional objects, which fully reflects the quality and craftsmanship of a luxury product”. After the project with Louis Vuitton, presented at Vivatech 2019, Snap’s collaborations with brands have multiplied, thanks to the pandemic that forced luxury companies to move the methods of presentation and sale of collections online: “In 2020 together with Gucci we have developed a “try on” project for some sneaker models. A success: 19 million people took part in less than three weeks, ”says Perez.

New technologies for fashion

Today Snap is able to offer try-on technologies also for accessories and bags (as happened with the Dior Caro and Dior St Honoré bags or with Tiffany): “The future is undoubtedly that of virtual clothing testing – says Perez – but we have not yet reached that point ». On the other hand, the company has just launched a series of services dedicated to fashion and shopping including Dress Up, a new section of Snapchat that will collect the best of augmented reality fashion and try-ons from creators, retailers and fashion brands allowing the end user to browse the various products or search for favorites.