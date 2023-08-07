SNH48 GROUP Annual Youth Concert: Ten Years of Youth, Shining Stars

SNH48 GROUP celebrates its 10th anniversary with a star-studded concert hosted by Metaverse Metaverse. The event took place on August 5th, 2023, at the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Oriental Sports Center and featured performances from artists representing SNH48, GNZ48, BEJ48, CKG48, and CGT48.

The concert was broadcast live on the exclusive platforms Douyin and Douyin Speed Edition, as well as through the interactive app “Pocket 48” and the official YouTube account of “MEET48”. Fans from all around the world were able to enjoy the spectacular performances.

The evening began with Ju Jingyi, the first Hall of Fame artist of SNH48 GROUP, leading the other artists in a grand opening ceremony. The TOP48 members of the last youth festival then took the stage to showcase their growth through their performances.

Each of the eleven teams from the five regiments of SNH48, GNZ48, BEJ48, CKG48, and CGT48 performed their representative works. The audience was treated to energetic and captivating performances that showcased the talents of the members.

The concert also included special collaborations between members from different groups. The TOP16 members of the last Youth Festival performed in various combinations, demonstrating their versatility and teamwork.

The highlight of the concert was when all the artists and members joined together to sing the golden song “With You Along the Way”. This moment symbolized their gratitude towards the fans and friends who have supported them throughout the past ten years.

Ju Jingyi, as the artist representative of the Siba family, took the stage once again to close the concert with her solo single “Be my POI”. She also performed the classic work “Love in Urgent” along with nearly 200 members, leaving the audience captivated.

In addition to the concert, the awards for professional and popular works of the year were announced during the Youth Ceremony. Zheng Danni of GNZ48 won the Gold Award in the popularity category, making history by winning this award for the second consecutive year. Other winners included Liu Lifei, Lu Jing, and Yuan Yiqi, among others.

GNZ48 had an impressive showing at the awards, winning four professional awards and seventeen popular awards. The members expressed their gratitude and determination to continue pushing their boundaries and achieving even greater success in the future.

Overall, the SNH48 GROUP Annual Youth “Ten Years of Youth, Shining Stars” concert was a resounding success, showcasing the talents and achievements of the artists and celebrating their ten-year bond with their fans. As they enter the next decade, SNH48 is poised to continue making waves in the music industry and captivating audiences worldwide.

