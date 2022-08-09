SNK announces the return of the “Hungry Wolf” series, and a new work will be launched after 23 years.

SNK announced that it will launch a new work in the “Hungry Wolf” series and released a trailer. This is the first time in nearly 23 years since the release of “Hungry Wolf: Mark of the Wolf” in 1999. The artist TONKO also used Rock Howard as the protagonist and drew a promotional poster for this purpose.

TONKO has also participated in the production of many SNK games in the past. In addition to the “Hungry Wolf” series, it also includes the “Yuehua Swordsman” series and the “Metal Slug” series.

Although the “Hungry Wolf” series has not launched an orthodox sequel, it does not mean that it has disappeared completely. Players can often see some characters in the game, such as Terry, Andy, Dongzhang, Billy, Mary, Guice, Yamazaki Ryuji, Jin Jiapan, and the famous Mai Shiranui. I believe that players who have played the “King of Fighters” series will know these characters to some extent. After all, some characters are very popular in the two-dimensional world, and they are often seen in cosplay.

The “Hungry Wolf” series was born in 1991. It first told the story of two brothers, Terry and Andy, returning to South Town, looking for Guise to avenge their adoptive father. The “Hungry Wolf” series was one of the most popular 2D fighting games in the 1990s, and several sequels were subsequently launched and released on different platforms. “Hungry Wolf 2” on.

SNK said that the new series of “Hungry Wolf” series will create a new history of fighting games and continue the legend.