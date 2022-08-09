TONKO过去也曾参与过不少SNK游戏的制作，除了《饿狼传说》系列，还包括了《月华剑士》系列和《合金弹头》系列等作品。

TONKO过去也曾参与过不少SNK游戏的制作，除了《饿狼传说》系列，还包括了《月华剑士》系列和《合金弹头》系列等作品。

Home Entertainment SNK announces the return of the “Hungry Wolf” series, and a new work will be launched after 23 years.
Entertainment

SNK announces the return of the “Hungry Wolf” series, and a new work will be launched after 23 years.

by admin
SNK announces the return of the “Hungry Wolf” series, and a new work will be launched after 23 years.

SNK announced that it will launch a new work in the “Hungry Wolf” series and released a trailer. This is the first time in nearly 23 years since the release of “Hungry Wolf: Mark of the Wolf” in 1999. The artist TONKO also used Rock Howard as the protagonist and drew a promotional poster for this purpose.

access:

Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

Visit the purchase page:

Game peripheral self-operated area

TONKO has also participated in the production of many SNK games in the past. In addition to the “Hungry Wolf” series, it also includes the “Yuehua Swordsman” series and the “Metal Slug” series.

Although the “Hungry Wolf” series has not launched an orthodox sequel, it does not mean that it has disappeared completely. Players can often see some characters in the game, such as Terry, Andy, Dongzhang, Billy, Mary, Guice, Yamazaki Ryuji, Jin Jiapan, and the famous Mai Shiranui. I believe that players who have played the “King of Fighters” series will know these characters to some extent. After all, some characters are very popular in the two-dimensional world, and they are often seen in cosplay.

The “Hungry Wolf” series was born in 1991. It first told the story of two brothers, Terry and Andy, returning to South Town, looking for Guise to avenge their adoptive father. The “Hungry Wolf” series was one of the most popular 2D fighting games in the 1990s, and several sequels were subsequently launched and released on different platforms. “Hungry Wolf 2” on.

See also  Are Berkeley stars getting together at Pheasant University? (Picture) | Tang Piao Conservatory of Music | Pop Music | Overseas Information

SNK said that the new series of “Hungry Wolf” series will create a new history of fighting games and continue the legend.

You may also like

HOTTOYS Avengers: Endgame Captain America (Stealth Suit Version)...

The nine main sections are brilliant The 12th...

Between fire and ice – Il Sole 24...

“Fairytale”, in Locarno the new, fascinating and complex...

Wang Hailing: A thousand threads pass through a...

Goodbye Sandy, Olivia Newton-John is dead

Kolchanov: “Luxury influences daily choices. I predict the...

The domestic animation film “Farewell to the Monsters...

Wang Yuwen’s new drama “The Coward” was launched...

The BBC hosts a game concert and the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy