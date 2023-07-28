Snoop Dogg and Happi Co. Launch Dr. Bombay Ice Cream Series, Bridging Virtual and Real World

Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg has teamed up with Happi Co. for an exciting collaboration, merging the virtual world with real-life food. Together, they have launched a new ice cream series featuring seven delicious flavors that capture the essence of Snoop Dogg’s hometown and the vibrant West Coast atmosphere. This unique partnership introduces fans to the world of Dr. Bombay, an NFT character brought to life through this delectable frozen treat.

For Snoop Dogg, ice cream goes beyond being a simple dessert – it represents relaxation and pure joy. That is why he poured his heart and soul into creating these incredible flavors. The ice cream lineup includes Bonus Track Brownie, a rich and indulgent chocolate delight, Cocoa Cream Cookie Dream, a creamy treat with chunks of chocolate cookies, and Iced Out Orange Cream, a refreshing citrusy option.

Other flavors in the series are Rollin’ In the Dough, a mixture of cookie dough and caramel swirls, S’more Vibes for the lovers of campfire treats, Syrupy Waffle Sundaze, inspired by the classic breakfast delight, and Tropical Sherbet Swizzle, a fruity and tangy option. These flavors are designed to bring fans from all corners of the world together in experiencing the delightful taste and spiritual satisfaction that Snoop Dogg enjoys.

Dr. Bombay ice cream is already available at 3,500 Walmart stores nationwide, with each cup priced at a reasonable $4.98. Fans can also expect to find it in additional retailers, including Winn Dixie, ShopRite, Albertsons/Safeway, and Gopuff, in the coming months. The expansion of the availability of Dr. Bombay ice cream is set to bring joy and deliciousness to even more ice cream lovers.

The collaboration between Snoop Dogg and Happi Co. showcases the blending of two worlds – music and food – and demonstrates the endless possibilities when creativity and innovation come together. Snoop Dogg’s influence in the hip-hop industry combined with Happi Co.’s expertise in creating unique and immersive experiences has resulted in a groundbreaking product that bridges the gap between virtual and physical.

So, whether you are a die-hard Snoop Dogg fan or just an ice cream enthusiast, make sure to grab a cup of Dr. Bombay ice cream and savor the incredible flavors that bring a taste of the West Coast to your palate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

