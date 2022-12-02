SKIMS, the casual body-shaping clothing brand founded by Kim Kardashian, continues to release the latest blockbuster image of the 2022 holiday series, inviting legendary rapper Snoop Dogg to join hands with his family to perform, including his wife Shante Broadus, children, and grandchildren. Collection and Fleece Sleep Sets.

Under the lens of Donna Trope, Snoop Dogg and his family all wore brown plaid uppers and black home clothes, interacting warmly in front of the camera, “I am very lucky to be able to participate in the SKIMS holiday series for three generations! This is our First time in an image together, and we all love soft, comfy outfits,” said Snoop Dogg, “The Broadus family will definitely be wearing a complete set of SKIMS this holiday season!”