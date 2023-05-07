Snoop Dogg’s Impressive IQ

Everyone agrees that Snoop Dogg is a genius in the Rap/Hip-Hop world, but in fact the male rapper is also a person with a pretty high IQ.

According to LADbible, the “Intelligence of the Nations” report for 2019 has shown that the average IQ in the US is 97.43. A 2010 study also found that the global average IQ was lower than 89, which was attributed to IQ disparities across countries, states and geographies. Meanwhile, mental health information site Psych Central says that anyone with an IQ above 130 is “excellent”. But in the world of music, there is an artist whose number is even bigger than that.

At the end of 2020, Snoop Dogg re-shared RapTVZOne’s post on his personal Instagram with the content: “Snoop Dogg has an IQ of 147, which is considered extremely high and belongs to a natural genius”. In the caption, the male rapper just left a few strange symbols instead of commenting on the above information. This move is considered an indirect confirmation of the artist’s own IQ.

With 19 studio albums over the course of his career, a massive IMDb profile page and a wealth of works, investments in the Tidal platform, the investment firm Casa Verde Capital or the cannabis shipping company Eaze, it’s nothing. it’s surprising that Snoop Dogg has such a high IQ. Already a musical genius that is hard to deny, the male artist continues to prove that he is a business genius when he decided to set foot in the alcohol sales market with his own brand last year after becoming a member. with cannabis products, accessories, cereals, coffee…

The owner of the hit “Young, Wild & Free” is also one of the artists to capture the “fever” of NFT as early as early 2022 when quickly releasing 17 NFT music files with attractive benefits attached to users. buy. Not long ago, Snoop Dogg’s superiority was once again confirmed when he was called and voted by many users to become the new CEO of Twitter after Elon Musk bought the platform.