Snow Man Meguro Ren will star in July TBS Golden Ten drama “Trilion Game” – China Entertainment Network

Snow Man Meguro Ren will star in July TBS Golden Ten drama "Trilion Game"




　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cnOn the 4th, according to Japanese media reports, Ren Meguro, a member of Johnny’s popular boy group Snow Man, will star in the July TBS Golden Ten drama “Trilion Game”, co-starring with Yuto Sano.

According to news, Ren Meguro, Snow Man, will star in TBS Golden Ten drama “Trilion Game” in July. This is his first time to star in a Japanese drama alone, and he will play the leading role. Adapted from the popular manga of the same name, this drama tells the story of two youths with completely opposite personalities, a man who does his own way and a clumsy engineer, who start from scratch, aiming to earn $1 trillion and gain the whole world.

Meguro plays the protagonist Haru with outstanding communication skills. He is popular with everyone, but he is also an ambitious man who will use bad means to achieve his goals.Actor Sano Yuto will play Gaku with Haru, and the two will bring a very exciting cooperation

