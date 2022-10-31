Home Entertainment Snow Peak x Mountain of Moods 2022 Winter Collaborative Collection Officially Debuts
After the Japanese outdoor brand Snow Peak launched the 2022 autumn and winter series, the brand joined hands with Mountain of Moods, also from Japan, to release the latest joint series.

Inspired by Mt. Tanigawa and other mountainous areas in Japan, the snow clothing created this time together is designed to focus on an active mountain lifestyle. The brand uses a series of technical fabrics and streamlined designs to create single products. The series includes soft shell jackets, down jackets, trousers and T-Shirt and more. The highlight is the Mountain of Moods 3 Layer Jacket in midnight blue with matching trousers in orange, followed by a wool hood with warm ears and adjustable elasticated drawstring details.

The Snow Peak x Mountain of Moods 2022 winter collection has been launched on the official websites of both brands, and interested readers may wish to purchase it.

