Recently, according to foreign media Vanityfair, Rachel Zegler, the heroine of Disney’s live-action film “Snow White”, accepted an interview with “Vanity Fair” and responded to the casting controversy over the casting of Snow White by Latinos.

“Someone joked that it was a politically correct Snow White. Well, yes! Because it had to. Because the previous animated version was an 85-year-old story, and this time it’s a brand new movie , tells the story of a young woman, and the film goes beyond ‘One day, my prince will come’.”

Rachel Zegler pointed out that the new version of Snow White was given a new mission, with the goal of becoming a “just ruler and queen”. Gal Gadot, who played the Evil Queen, also said: “It’s very enjoyable to be able to play the first Disney villain and explore the other side of the villain. This role is very different from the role I have played in the past. Self, is a pleasant process.”

The live-action Snow White movie is directed by Mark Webb, starring Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the villain Evil Queen. “La La Land” and “King of the Circus” songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will write new songs for it. This live-action version is adapted from the 1937 classic animation, Disney’s first animated feature “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”, in which the queen used tricks to trick the princess into eating a poisoned apple because she was jealous of her beauty. But in the end Snow White was resurrected and married the prince who fell in love at first sight. And her stepmother died tragically.

The live-action “Snow White” movie has been officially completed and will be released in North America on March 22, 2024.