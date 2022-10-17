Article source: Aili Fashion Network WeChat Official Account

Original title: So many fairy eye shadows, which one is your natural eye shadow palette

Author: Jiang Qian

After buying so many sets of eye shadows, which one is your destiny eyeshadow palette – if you haven’t found your destiny, please keep reading!

TOM FORD Quad Eyeshadow #26 LEOPARD SUN Sunset Boulevard

TOM FORD four-frame eye shadow can’t go wrong when you buy it with your eyes closed. It has extremely fine powder, super color and no powder. Each set is a color combination that has been matched by TOM FORD himself; in terms of material, it is also matched. The combination of different materials, the eye plate with the TF letter engraved on it, like the texture of haute couture, can be used both wet and dry, while the eye shadow without lettering is dry.

TOM FORD’s sequin color is the essence, and it is beautiful no matter how you apply it. And this #26 Leopard Sun can perfectly express the confidence of a woman like a cheetah full of queen style.

DIOR Dior Backstage Series 9 Colors Eyeshadow Palette #Chestnut Milk Tea

The best-selling color palette in the backstage makeup series is the eyeshadow palette designed by Jiugongge. The ultra-practical series contains pearlescent and matte colors. This plate of #chestnutmilktea, from cool silver, taupe, to warm bronze and cocoa, and then paired with highly saturated fog black, light white and bronze gold, can create both cold and warm styles in one plate eye effect style.

In addition, there are two intimate designs, the professional primer on the upper left, which can be used before makeup to make the eye shadow more durable and fuller in color. The instant conversion eyeshadow in the lower right grid is the first time to appear. The unique texture can instantly convert various eyeshadows into eyeliners, which means that you can complete the base, eyeshadow, and eyeliner with this plate.

EXCEL nude deep eye shadow SR09 light pink brown

EXCEL, a Japanese open-shelf brand, can be entered by novice girls. The 4-color combination that is not easy to miss, the delicate pearl powder, and the gentle eye makeup that smudges out the natural temperament.

2019 Spring/Summer EXCEL Nude Deep Eye Shadow launches new color #SR09 light pink brown, adding gentle natural pastel to the eye color, using the consistent coffee tone as the base, blending the nude deep eye shadow with soft pink and coral Orange tones.

NYX Professional Backstage Variety Playful 16 Color Eyeshadow Palette #warm neutrals

NYX is also very popular! It is very practical, with good color rendering, good smudge, and not easy to fly powder. There is nothing to be wary of in all aspects. Each is known as the affordable version of Chanel color!

A set of 16 colors can be used to find what kind of makeup you like, such as undefeated earth eye makeup, charming peach blossom eye makeup or bright orange eye makeup. The downside of this one is the lack of exaggerated sequins.