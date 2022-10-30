Author: Zhao Chen

Zhang Yihe wrote Shang Xiaoyun, saying that no matter how hard he worked on the stage, there was no sweat on his face, and the sweat would flow off after removing his makeup after the play. Watching famous actors is comparable to watching famous actors’ plays. The brilliance of the pear garden often comes from the accumulation of great suffering and great sorrow. To become a star, you must be extraordinary, do what ordinary people can’t do, and feel what ordinary people can’t understand. Still around. Therefore, the past events of famous actors have become a lively theme in the writing of writers.

“The Protagonist” poster

The drama “The Protagonist” is also adapted from a novel. It is indeed difficult to compress a long story of hundreds of thousands of words into a three-hour performance. The opening shadow play and the monologues of the supporting characters such as Hu Sanyuan and Hu Caixiang are ingenious. It not only shows the folk customs of Shaanxi, but also creates a regional character constructed by dialect, and effectively condenses the description of a large number of long paragraphs in the novel. , to convey the development of the plot to the audience in a simple and clear manner. Between the light and shadow, the actors complete the entry and exit. With this form, the transition time is reduced and the sense of compactness between paragraphs is enhanced.

The drama abandons the main narrative structure of the characters in the first, middle and second novels, and chooses to frame people with “drama”. Five-act plays appear one after another, outlining the heroine’s opera career. The plays “Yang Paifeng”, “The Legend of the White Snake”, “You West Lake”, “Fox Immortal Tribulation” and “Pear Flower Rain” correspond to the career of the heroine Yi Qing’e. It is a clever design to start the drama structure and draw out the plot time. However, this kind of narration based on subtitles and narration is like a hundred pieces of cloth. Although the splicing paragraphs are colorful, they lack smooth logic. The mental journey of the characters also lacks coherence from top to bottom, and it is inevitable for audiences who have not seen the original work to have a sense of escape.

Neither myself nor all living beings

But it is difficult to understand that the protagonist is not the problem of the play, but the protagonist himself.

The eyes of famous actors can hook the audience, because the waves of the times flow in their eyes, but Yi Qing’e can’t, she can’t see herself, and she can’t see all living beings.

Only the idiot can be an actor, and only the idiot can be a famous actor. The so-called madness is the total investment of body and mind, the fusion of reality and drama, the paranoid love of drama and scenes, and the sacrifice of the body to the drama. Yi Qing’e is stupid and has no backbone. What’s even more incredible is that the famous famous person of the dignified generation wants to give up singing several times. Either because of disputes in the troupe, or because of the fatigue of the performance, the stage can give up when it is said to give up, without any sense of awe or cherishing. How can a person who can only practice and sing opera but not yearn for the stage become a role? Zhuangzi said, those who are heavy on the outside are clumsy on the inside. Although Yi Qing’e doesn’t pay attention to external things, she is also clumsy on the inside. Although hard work is valuable, it is hard to find wisdom and charm. Xiao Yanqiu in “Tsing Yi” sacrificed her life to play “Flying to the Moon”. A play is done, once it is done. Drama attracts people because of its ambiguous relationship with real life. When you enter the drama, it is also the time you enter the country. All kinds of things on the stage are like a dream. The feeling of a fantasy and a dream, Yi Qing’e is impersonal and knowledgeable, how to understand the drama?

Yi Qing’e doesn’t understand the world, and she doesn’t read and make progress. Qin Bawa asked her to read several times to improve her understanding of the play through reading, but she couldn’t read it. Counting the pear orchards, have you ever seen something like this? Ye Shenglan read “Romance of the Western Han Dynasty” in order to sing “The Order of Judiciary” well, and finally sang the graceful appearance of the prince and Liu Zhang; even when the scholar Xi Xiaobo performed outside, he always brought books of literature and history such as “Ciyuan” with him, in order to arrange “Fan Jinzhongju”, Almost smashed “School of Foreign Affairs”. Yi Qing’e has no innate wisdom, no acquired enterprising intention, and no spiritual performance.

Yi Qing’e can’t be mentioned in the play, and it is difficult for Yi Qing’e to improve the character of the play by herself, because she has no infatuation with the play. If I say stupid, I sang about Gou Cunzhong, who died on the stage at the end of his life, Hu Sanyuan, who always played drums no matter where he was, Milan who still played Qin Opera in a foreign country, and Song Yu who insisted on practicing even though he was stopped by his adoptive mother. Which one is not as crazy as Yi Qing’e? Which one doesn’t love drama more than Yi Qing’e? The so-called “no madness can’t live” is to use the extreme paranoia in real life to complete the moment of brilliance on the stage, to fill the characters in the play with human blood and tears, so as to achieve the realm of indistinguishable people, it is the scene that would rather die to complete the scene. All-in-one play. This kind of infatuation, such a “crazy devil” is a maddening artist’s character, exuding the beauty of lofty aeolian spirit and madness and disorder. It is Cheng Dieyi in “Farewell My Concubine”, Xiao Yanqiu in “Tsing Yi”, and “Black” Nina Sayers in The Swan.

only aging, not growing

Yi Qing’e is a character with no growth, she will only age, not grow up. Although she has an invincible singing talent and audience relationship under the blessing of the protagonist’s halo, she has always been a sheep herding baby in Jiuyan Valley. Even after losing the stage, I still want to go home to herd sheep. I have never seen such a protagonist who is willing to lie down. The ups and downs, the ups and downs, the ups and downs, and the honor and disgrace are not aroused at all, and the tricks continue to be sung until others push and shove. When I saw the abuses against her on the Internet, my first reaction was to scold my uncle: “Hu Sanyuan, why didn’t you die earlier? Bring me to sing a play…” In Yi Qing’e’s opinion, the play is not only in the The force that held her when she was in pain was still the main culprit that caused her to be scolded.

The adaptation of a scene in “The First Incense Burner” directed by Xu Anhua is extremely important. After this change, the film and the novel are completely contrary to the original purpose. In the novel, Weilong looked at the wardrobe full of gorgeous clothes, and she was very happy but suddenly woke up: “What’s the difference between this and the Changsan Tangzi buying a charming person?” Weilong clearly realized his own situation, and he has been cold since then. He has fallen all the way down, showing the meaning of tragic and desolate, so Ge ​​Weilong is unique in the history of literature. But in the movie, this line was spoken by a bystander maid. Since then, the word “Ge Weilong” has been reduced from a sober and degenerate life question to a foolish fool played by Ma Sichun, and the character has lost the possibility of growth and qualitative change. The lines also appear in the movie, but the bones of the characters are pulled out. Such a flawed setting shrouds the 50% play in “The Protagonist”. Yi Qing’e is the puppet pulled up by Qin Bawa’s text, and the cloth bag puppet mentioned by the four masters of Zhongxiao Renyi. From the beginning to the end, she was not right The self, the comprehension and insight of the drama, have nothing but the skin of the protagonist, but no bones of the protagonist.

The value of the play is of course, but it has always been suspended above Yi Qing’e. The protagonist is not in the play, and the soul of the play is not in the protagonist. How can such a person become “Qin Soul”? How can this kind of drifting, dull and weak elegance be called peerless? The dignified protagonist, who has been singing for 40 years, still does not know what the protagonist is, and has to wait for Qin Bawa’s painstaking guidance. At the end of the forced sublimation, Yi Qing’e was replaced by her adopted daughter Song Yu. There was no drama to sing, so she turned her head and returned to Jiuyan Township and began to sing for the people of her hometown.

Stereotypes of femininity, from the male gaze

It is also difficult to understand the extremely backward view of women in the play. The most persistent thing in Yi Qing’e’s life is not to become a role, but to prove that she is a virgin. For this reason, she even brought out a hymen appraisal certificate, and even got married and had children. Proving his virginity, the audience will inevitably find it funny. It’s no wonder that even romantic dramas like “Meng Hualu” need “double cleanliness” between male and female protagonists. Yi Qing’e must be beautiful, stupid, and most importantly, chaste. This is the ideal woman that men expect. image.

Some commentators once believed that “A Dream of Red Mansions” is the classical resource of the novel text of “The Protagonist”, and counted the reality and the good and sadness of the dream, but the most moving part of “A Dream of Red Mansions” is that “a thousand reds and one sadness, all colors are withered. ” and the hidden sympathy behind it, the brushstrokes of the Red Chamber are full of love and pity for the women of Daguanyuan. If we talk about inheritance, why are there so many female characters in “The Protagonist” but there are almost no lovely people? Yi Qing’e is stupid and stubborn, Chu Jiahe is cunning and cunning, and the female lead is rigid and forbearing and the second female is sinister and vicious. It is difficult to see understanding and sympathy for women.

This operation is exactly the same as the recently released Netflix film “Blonde Monroe”, which flattens the legendary woman, and then places her in the frame of the male imagination, making the legend vulgar and ordinary. In the stereotyped imagination, the Hollywood-famous blonde spent her life searching for a “father”, having nightmares about miscarriages, being raped, ravaged and trampled, and then helping “her” up after the artificial violence of these creators, And sing praises to the brilliance that she has bathed in suffering. The so-called legend, in the director’s view, only those untrue scandals are enough to light up the life of this “mental patient”. Why can’t even death restrain the vulgarity and disrespect from the director’s male perspective? Why are all the women in the country not allowed to possess even the basic parameters of wisdom? Why does she have to be a daughter, a mother, a wife, but not herself?

“Blonde Monroe” director Andrew Dominic said that “Monroe” is the subject he has always wanted to shoot, “She is the greatest female icon of the twentieth century, and for men, she is the object of sexual desire. , is the beauty waiting for the hero to save; for women, she is the embodiment of all the injustices suffered by women, their good sister, and Cinderella. I hope to make “Blonde Monroe” into a fairy tale , Monroe is like an orphan girl lost in the Hollywood jungle, who became an idol, but ruined herself.” The many stereotypes and male gaze stereotypes in this passage make “the greatest female idol” a few shining characters. Smashed, Monroe was dwarfed, materialized, and vilified, dug up from the coffin by the male director, stood in front of the camera, poked her head, made poses, threw winks, showing her infinite potential as a sexual object, and then was killed by the camera twice, how Satire.

Tradition, not feudal dross. Today’s opera is a curtain window for peeping into traditional culture, and when it is opened, the world of human feelings emerges one by one. The audience cherishes Qinqiang, looks forward to the majestic sound rhythm nurtured by the mountains and rivers of Qinling Mountains, and expects the traditional culture to bloom in the impetuous modern society to wash people’s hearts, but it is difficult to expect a protagonist who is framed by stereotyped imagination. (Zhao Chen)

[

责编：崔益明 ]